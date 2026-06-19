Gold plumbs 1-week low, heads for 1.7% weekly loss

Spot Gold hovered above a 1-week low on Friday and was on course for a third consecutive weekly loss, as the US Dollar surged to a one-year ​high, while hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve also pressured the yellow metal.

A firmer dollar makes dollar-priced Gold less appealing to international investors holding other currencies.

9 of ‌the ⁠Federal Reserve’s 19 policy makers claimed interest rates would need to be raised this year.

“Gold’s rally on the back of the U.S.-Iran peace deal proved short-lived. The resurgent dollar, powered by the Fed’s newly hawkish tone under Kevin Warsh, has ​stolen the spotlight,” Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“The new chairman’s firm ​stance has effectively neutralised the geopolitical tailwind, reminding everyone that monetary policy still calls the shots.”

According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, markets are now pricing in an 87% chance of a Fed rate hike ​in December, compared to 61% prior to the US central bank’s policy decision.

Spot Gold was last down 1.57% on the day to trade at $4,142.89 per troy ounce.