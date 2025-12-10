Ashtead Unveils $1.5 Billion Buyback Tied to New Sunbelt Rentals Holding Structure

Key Moments

Ashtead Group plc announced a share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion to be carried out by its new holding company, Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc.

The buyback is scheduled to begin on March 2, 2026, and is expected to end no later than June 24, 2026, with activity first on the LSE before moving to the NYSE.

The program allows for the repurchase of up to 45 million ordinary shares, with all shares to be held in treasury and the aim of reducing Sunbelt Rentals’ share capital.

Redomicile Drives New Capital Return Plan

Ashtead Group plc reported that it will introduce a new share repurchase program totaling up to $1.5 billion, linked to the group’s planned corporate restructuring. Under the new structure, Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. will become the holding company for the Ashtead Group and will be the entity executing the buyback initiative.

Structure and Timing of the Buyback

The company detailed that Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. has entered into non-discretionary arrangements with Barclays Capital Inc. to manage the repurchase of shares. These transactions will be carried out on both the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

The program is scheduled to start on March 2, 2026, the date when Sunbelt Rentals’ shares are expected to begin trading on the LSE and NYSE, and will end no later than June 24, 2026. The plan includes an initial phase focused on the London market, with repurchases on the LSE for 20 trading days before activity transitions to the NYSE.

Program Parameters and Execution

According to the announcement, the maximum number of ordinary shares that may be repurchased under the program is 45 million. Barclays Capital Inc. will conduct the trading independently, while operating within specified parameters set by Sunbelt Rentals.

Ashtead stated that the objective of the program is to reduce the share capital of Sunbelt Rentals. All shares bought back will be retained in treasury.

Program Detail Specification Total buyback size $1.5 billion Maximum number of shares 45 million ordinary shares Start date March 2, 2026 Latest end date June 24, 2026 Initial trading venue London Stock Exchange (first 20 trading days) Subsequent trading venue New York Stock Exchange Broker Barclays Capital Inc. Purpose Reduction of Sunbelt Rentals’ share capital; shares to be held in treasury

Regulatory Compliance and Background

The company indicated that the buyback will adhere to applicable requirements under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act and UK market abuse regulations. The announcement follows Ashtead’s prior disclosure of the intended buyback in its second quarter results release on December 9.

The equipment rental group emphasized that Barclays will operate under non-discretionary instructions, taking trading decisions independently within the framework of predetermined conditions set by Sunbelt Rentals.