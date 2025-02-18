Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Spot Gold extends gains supported by US tariff uncertainty

Spot Gold extends gains supported by US tariff uncertainty

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: February 18, 2025

Spot Gold rose for a second straight trading day on Tuesday, since uncertainty surrounding US President Trump’s tariff policies underpinned safe haven demand.

The Trump administration has already imposed a 10% tariff on imports from China, announced and postponed 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and non-energy imports from Canada and is also intending to impose reciprocal tariffs on all countries that tax US imports.

Gold is likely to see further upside, supported by structurally higher central bank demand, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Lina Thomas.

The Wall Street bank revised up its year-end Gold price forecast for the precious metal to $3,100 per troy ounce from $2,890.

Yet, “if policy uncertainty – including tariff fears – stays high, higher speculative positioning for longer could push gold prices as high as $3,300/toz by year-end,” Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Market focus now sets on the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s January meeting due on Wednesday.

Yesterday Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that greater confidence inflation might ease further this year was needed before reducing interest rates again.

Spot Gold was last gaining 0.44% to trade at $2,911.28 per troy ounce.

Spot Gold registered an all-time high of $2,942.78 per troy ounce on February 11th.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News