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Home » Commodities News » European Gas Prices Rebound as Geopolitical Risks Reignite

European Gas Prices Rebound as Geopolitical Risks Reignite

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Front-month Dutch TTF benchmark climbed 3.4% to 41.9 euro per megawatt-hour after a six-session slide.
  • British gas contract advanced 3.8% to 100.38 pence per therm, recovering from near two-month lows hit on Thursday.
  • Cancellation of U.S.-Iran talks and intensified Israeli strikes in Lebanon renewed risk premia in European gas markets.

Geopolitical Setback Triggers Market Reversal

European natural gas futures turned higher on Friday, ending a six-day losing streak after a sharp shift in geopolitical sentiment revived volatility across energy markets.

The move came in the wake of the cancellation of high-profile talks between the United States and Iran and mounting tensions in the Middle East, prompting investors to reassess risk exposure.

The abrupt change in tone followed news that U.S. Vice President JD Vance withdrew from a planned visit to Switzerland, where he had been scheduled to start implementation discussions on the 14-point Washington-Tehran peace accord.

Price Action in Key European Benchmarks

The front-month Dutch TTF contract, the primary gas benchmark for the eurozone, advanced 3.4% to 41.9 euro per megawatt-hour. The corresponding British benchmark gained 3.8% to 100.38 pence per therm. These moves represented an effort by the market to retrace losses after contracts had fallen to near two-month lows on Thursday.

ContractRoleMovePrice
Dutch TTF (front-month)Eurozone benchmark+3.4%41.9 euro per megawatt-hour
British gas (equivalent benchmark)UK reference+3.8%100.38 pence per therm

Risk Sentiment Shifts on Middle East Developments

The breakdown in diplomacy, combined with intensified Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, led investors to retreat from risk assets. The renewed concerns over supply security and regional stability interrupted what had been a steady easing of geopolitical pressure on European energy markets.

Before Friday’s rebound, the perceived geopolitical stranglehold on European gas had been diminishing rapidly, with traders aggressively unwinding the war-related risk premium. This dynamic had put natural gas on course for its weakest weekly showing since mid-April.

Persistent Skepticism Keeps Prices Above Pre-War Levels

Despite the recent downturn and prices moving close to multi-month lows, European gas benchmarks have not fully reverted to pre-war levels. Market participants remain cautious, reflecting ongoing doubts about the durability and enforcement of the Washington-Tehran peace framework.

That skepticism is underscored by political uncertainty surrounding the accord, which Donald Trump has “explicitly threatened to shred at the first sign of Iranian non-compliance.”

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