GoPro announces partnership with Kimpex Powersports

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) said on Thursday that it had formed a new distribution partnership with Kimpex Powersports in Canada.

Under the agreement, Kimpex will be able to provide its network of over 2,300 dealers with the full range of GoPro cameras and accessories.

“Partnering with GoPro marks an exciting chapter for Kimpex and our extensive network of dealers. GoPro is synonymous with adventure and innovation, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring their cutting-edge products to customers across Canada,” Michel Cote, Vice President of Sales at Kimpex Canada, said in a press release.

“This partnership not only enhances our product offering but also reinforces our commitment to providing the best gear for powersports enthusiasts. Together, we’re poised to elevate the experience for our customers and inspire new adventures.”

Stock Performance

The shares of GoPro Inc (GPRO) closed 3.59% ($0.03) higher at $0.83 on Nasdaq on Thursday. It has been the sharpest single-session gain for the stock since February 5th.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $128.452 million.

The shares of GoPro Inc (GPRO) went down 68.59% in 2024, compared with a 28.64% gain for the benchmark index, Nasdaq Composite (IXIC).

The company’s shares have retreated another 23.85% so far this year.