NZ Dollar Rises as GDP and Risk Sentiment Improve

Key Moments

NZD/USD traded near 0.5790 during the Asian session on Thursday, supported by stronger New Zealand data and improved risk tone.

New Zealand’s Q1 2026 GDP increased 0.8% quarter-on-quarter and 1.5% year-on-year, with the annual figure beating estimates.

The Federal Reserve kept its policy rate at 3.50%-3.75% while signaling potential rate hikes as it evaluates inflation risks linked to the Iran war.

NZD/USD Rises on Robust New Zealand Growth Data

The New Zealand Dollar advanced against the US Dollar in Thursday’s Asian trading, with NZD/USD moving up toward 0.5790. The pair benefited from stronger New Zealand macroeconomic data and a generally more positive risk environment.

According to figures released by Statistics New Zealand on Thursday, gross domestic product expanded by 0.8% quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter of 2026. This followed a revised 0.5% increase in the fourth quarter of 2025, previously reported as a 0.2% gain. Market expectations had pointed to a 0.9% rise, leaving the quarterly outcome slightly short of forecasts.

On an annual basis, New Zealand’s economy grew 1.5% in Q1 2026. That matched the revised 1.5% increase recorded in Q4 2025, which had been upgraded from 1.3%, and came in ahead of projections for 1.1% growth.

New Zealand GDP Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Market Expectation (Q1 2026) Quarter-on-quarter 0.5% (revised from 0.2%) 0.8% 0.9% Year-on-year 1.5% (revised from 1.3%) 1.5% 1.1%

US-Iran Memorandum Supports Risk Sentiment

Risk appetite received an additional boost from geopolitical headlines. US President Donald Trump and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian have electronically endorsed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war involving the US, Israel, and Iran, according to Reuters. Both parties stated that the agreement is already in force.

Iran and the US are expected to formally sign the memorandum to end the conflict on Friday in Geneva, providing further potential support to market sentiment.

Federal Reserve Holds Rates but Flags Potential Hikes

The US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at its June meeting on Wednesday, keeping the federal funds target range at 3.50%-3.75%. The policy rate has remained at that level since the central bank implemented a three-quarters of a percentage point cut in the latter part of 2025.

Fed officials indicated that borrowing costs may still need to rise as they evaluate how the Iran war is influencing inflation dynamics. The stance signaled that policymakers remain focused on containing price pressures despite recent easing.

“Persistently high prices are a burden for the American people, but the recent past need not be prologue,” said Kevin Warsh in his debut press conference as chairman. “Officials are unambiguous and unanimous. This committee will deliver price stability.”

Background: Key Drivers of the New Zealand Dollar

The New Zealand Dollar, commonly known as the Kiwi, is widely traded and is influenced by the overall strength of New Zealand’s economy and the monetary policy of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). In addition, several structural factors can significantly sway the currency.

Developments in China’s economy are particularly important, given China’s role as New Zealand’s largest trading partner. Negative news for Chinese growth can imply weaker demand for New Zealand exports, putting pressure on the Kiwi. Dairy prices are another critical driver, as dairy products represent New Zealand’s main export; higher dairy prices tend to bolster export revenues and support the currency.

RBNZ Policy and Interest Rate Differentials

The RBNZ targets inflation between 1% and 3% over the medium term, aiming to keep it close to 2%. To achieve this, it adjusts interest rates to either cool or stimulate the economy. When inflation runs too high, rate hikes can slow activity but also raise bond yields, potentially attracting foreign capital and lifting the New Zealand Dollar.

Conversely, rate cuts typically weigh on the Kiwi. The interest rate differential between New Zealand and the United States – and expectations around this spread – is a central factor in the behavior of NZD/USD, as investors respond to relative returns on offer in each market.

Economic Data and Risk Sentiment Effects on NZD

Domestic macroeconomic indicators play a key role in shaping expectations for growth and policy, and thus in determining the value of the New Zealand Dollar. Strong outcomes in areas such as GDP growth, employment, and confidence can attract investment and potentially lead the RBNZ to consider tighter policy if inflation is also elevated.

The Kiwi is also sensitive to changes in global risk appetite. During risk-on phases, when investors are more optimistic and perceive lower overall market risk, the currency often benefits alongside other so-called commodity currencies. In contrast, during periods of stress or uncertainty, investors tend to reduce exposure to higher-risk assets like NZD and move into perceived safe-haven alternatives, putting downward pressure on the New Zealand Dollar.