South Africa producer inflation stable in June

Annual producer inflation in South Africa has remained stable at 4.6% in June, data by Statistics South Africa showed.

Last month, prices picked up for:

– food, beverages & tobacco products (4% YoY from 3.8% YoY in May);

– metals, machinery & computing equipment (5.7% YoY from 5.5% YoY in May).

In the meantime, inflation slowed for coke, petroleum, chemical, rubber & plastic products (6.7% YoY from 7.3% YoY in May).

In monthly terms, producer prices in South Africa dropped for the first time in six months in June, by 0.3%.

The USD/ZAR currency pair settled 0.33% lower at 18.2591 on Friday. For the week, the exotic currency pair inched up 0.03%, after a 1.87% gain in the prior weekly period.