Corn Futures Rebound Early Wednesday as Buyers Step In

Key Moments

Corn futures posted early Wednesday gains of 5 to 6 cents after ending Tuesday’s trade mixed across contract months.

Weekly U.S. corn condition ratings edged up to 68% good-to-excellent, with notable regional shifts in key producing states.

Traders are awaiting EIA data, watching for an uptick in ethanol production for the week ending last Friday.

Futures Strengthen After Mixed Tuesday Close

Corn futures were trading 5 to 6 cents higher on Wednesday morning, signaling renewed buying interest after a mixed finish on Tuesday. Front-month contracts on Tuesday slipped between ¼ and 1 ¾ cents, while new crop contracts added between ¾ and 2 ¾ cents.

Open interest increased by 11,491 contracts on Tuesday, pointing to modest fresh participation on the buy side. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price declined 1 1/2 cents to $3.83 3/4.

Contract / Market Tuesday Close Change on Tuesday Current Change (Wednesday AM) Jul 26 Corn $4.13 3/4 down 1 3/4 cents currently up 5 1/4 cents Nearby Cash $3.83 3/4 down 1 1/2 cents – Sep 26 Corn $4.22 1/2 down 1/4 cent currently up 5 1/2 cents Dec 26 Corn $4.42 1/2 up 3/4 cent currently up 5 3/4 cents New Crop Cash $3.97 3/8 up 1/4 cent –

Crop Conditions Show Slight Overall Improvement

Weekly Crop Progress data released Monday indicated that 68% of the U.S. corn crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition, an increase of 1 percentage point from the prior week. The Brugler500 index also moved 1 point higher to 373, driven by an uptick in the excellent category.

Condition scores improved in several states, including OH (+21), SD (+14), IN (+7), and MN (+4). However, declines were recorded in IA (-9), MO (-7), NE (-10), and ND (-2), underscoring ongoing regional variability within the crop outlook.

Weather Outlook Favors Broad Precipitation

The weather forecast continues to project rainfall across most major U.S. corn-growing areas. Much of the Western Corn Belt is expected to receive at least an inch of precipitation.

Further east and south, projected totals range from 2 to 4 inches, covering an area extending from eastern NE to western PA and from southern portions of MN, WI, and MI down to the Gulf. These anticipated moisture patterns are in focus for market participants tracking yield prospects and regional soil conditions.

Market Watches Ethanol Production Data

EIA data scheduled for release this morning is drawing attention from traders, who are looking for ethanol production to show an increase for the week ending last Friday after holding steady in the prior week. The upcoming figures may influence sentiment around corn demand from the ethanol sector.

Disclosure

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.