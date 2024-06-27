fbpx

Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Currency News   »   Sweden’s Riksbank holds policy rate at 3.75%

Sweden’s Riksbank holds policy rate at 3.75%

June 27, 2024 8:59 am

The Swedish Krona weakened against the Euro on Thursday, after Riksbank left its benchmark policy rate without change at 3.75% at its June meeting, in line with market consensus.

The decision came after in May Riksbank had delivered the first rate cut since 2016.

The central bank noted that inflation was approaching the 2% objective, while long-term inflation expectations remained stable.

Although core inflation has eased to 3%, recent outcomes were slightly higher than anticipated, implying a need for cautious rate cuts, Riksbank said.

Still, in case inflation prospects do not change, the policy rate could be reduced two or three times in the second half of 2024, the central bank said.

The Swedish Krona was 0.44% weaker on the day against the Euro, with the EUR/SEK currency pair last trading at 11.3325.

The exotic Forex pair advanced to 11.3437, a fresh 2 1/2-week high, immediately after the policy announcement.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News