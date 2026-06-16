Yen Firms After BoJ Rate Hike as USD/JPY Pulls Back

Key Moments

USD/JPY trades near 160.10 in Asian hours on Tuesday after two straight sessions of gains.

The Bank of Japan raised its short-term rate by 25 bps to 1%, in line with expectations.

The Federal Reserve is expected to hold rates at 3.50% to 3.75% at its upcoming meeting.

Yen Strength Pressures USD/JPY

USD/JPY slipped during Asian trading on Tuesday. It hovered near 160.10 after two days of gains.

The move reflects stronger demand for the Japanese Yen (JPY). This followed the Bank of Japan’s latest rate decision.

As a result, USD/JPY stayed under pressure during the session.

BoJ Delivers Expected 25 bps Rate Increase

The Bank of Japan raised its short-term rate by 25 basis points to 1% after its two-day policy meeting. The move matched market expectations.

Previously, the rate stood at 0.75%. The central bank continues to adjust policy based on inflation and growth trends.

BoJ Interest Rate Decision Detail Last release Tue Jun 16, 2026 03:00 Frequency Irregular Actual 1% Consensus 1% Previous 0.75% Source Bank of Japan

A higher BoJ rate is usually supportive for the yen. It tends to attract capital inflows. In contrast, lower rates often weaken the currency.

Geopolitical Tensions and USD Support

Even so, downside in USD/JPY may be limited. The US Dollar still finds support from risk-driven flows.

Markets remain focused on US-Iran negotiations. However, officials have not released full agreement details.

As a result, shipping firms are delaying rerouting plans for key routes.

US President Donald Trump said a memorandum of understanding has been signed. He said it should reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

However, investors remain cautious. Reports suggest the strait could reopen within 30 days under Iranian terms.

Fed Policy Outlook in Focus

The Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates at 3.50% to 3.75% at its next meeting. No change is priced in.

Instead, markets will focus on forward guidance. Traders want clues from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh.