NZD/USD Rises as Risk Appetite Returns Ahead of CPI

Key Moments

NZD/USD traded near 0.5860 in early European hours, marking a fifth straight gain.

Risk sentiment improved after President Trump said he would pause tariffs on European goods over Greenland.

Investors now await US labor, growth, and inflation data, plus New Zealand’s Q4 CPI for Fed and RBNZ clues.

NZD/USD Extends Rally as Risk Aversion Eases

NZD/USD rose for a fifth straight session, trading near 0.5860 in early European hours on Thursday. The pair gained as risk aversion eased after President Trump said he would not impose tariffs on European goods over Greenland. In turn, the Kiwi found near-term support.

At the same time, the USD may also gain some support. If trade tensions ease further, the Greenback could benefit, which may limit NZD/USD’s upside.

Trump Comments on Greenland and NATO Framework

Trump also said the US and NATO had “formed the framework of a future deal regarding Greenland.” However, he did not share any details. As a result, the scope of the agreement remains unclear.

Fed Caution Keeps Dollar Supported

Meanwhile, the USD may draw strength from expectations that the Federal Reserve will stay cautious. Fed officials have said they need clearer evidence that inflation is sustainably near 2% before easing policy. Therefore, markets still price in about 50 basis points of rate cuts this year.

As a result, this mix of cautious Fed expectations and improving trade sentiment may cap NZD/USD’s gains.

Key US Data Releases in Focus

Market participants are watching several key US data releases later today: Initial Jobless Claims, GDP annualized, and PCE inflation. These indicators could shift expectations for Fed policy and the broader economy.

Upcoming US Data Relevance for Markets Initial Jobless Claims Shows labor market strength and economic momentum GDP Annualized Measures overall US growth PCE Prices Main inflation gauge watched by the Fed

RBNZ Outlook Hinges on NZ CPI

In New Zealand, attention turns to Friday’s Q4 CPI. Investors view this as a key input for the RBNZ’s policy outlook. Annual inflation is expected to rise to 3%, at the top of the 1–3% target range. A stronger reading could raise expectations of higher rates.

New Zealand Indicator Market Expectation Policy Implication Q4 CPI (annual) 3% Near the top of the RBNZ’s target band; upside surprise could support higher rates

New Zealand Dollar: Structure and Drivers

The New Zealand Dollar, also called the Kiwi, is a widely traded currency. Its value mainly reflects the strength of the New Zealand economy and the RBNZ’s policy stance. Several key factors influence the Kiwi.

Key Influences on the New Zealand Dollar

First, China matters a lot. China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner, so weak Chinese growth can reduce demand for exports and hurt the Kiwi.

Second, dairy prices matter too. Dairy is New Zealand’s largest export sector. Higher dairy prices usually support export revenue and strengthen the currency.

RBNZ Policy and Interest Rate Differentials

The RBNZ targets inflation between 1% and 3% over the medium term. It usually aims for the 2% midpoint. To hit that goal, it sets interest rates based on the inflation outlook.

When inflation rises, the RBNZ may raise rates to cool demand. Higher rates often lift bond yields and support the Kiwi. Conversely, lower rates can weigh on the currency.

Finally, rate differentials matter. Changes in expectations for either the RBNZ or the Fed can shift the gap and move NZD/USD.

Role of Economic Data in NZD Valuation

New Zealand economic data are closely watched. Strong growth, employment, and confidence readings can support the Kiwi. That’s because they increase the chance of higher interest rates.

By contrast, weak data can hurt the currency. They suggest slower growth and reduce the likelihood of policy tightening.

Risk Sentiment and the Kiwi

Risk appetite is another key driver. The Kiwi often rises during risk-on phases, when investors favor commodities and higher-yielding currencies.

In risk-off periods, investors usually move to safe-haven assets. That often puts pressure on the NZD.