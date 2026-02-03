Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Aussie Dollar Rises as RBA Signals Further Rate Hikes

Aussie Dollar Rises as RBA Signals Further Rate Hikes

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised the cash rate by 25bp to 3.85%, its first increase since November 2023.
  • Updated RBA projections show trimmed mean inflation staying above the 2.5% target midpoint through mid-2028, even with a cash rate peak of 4.3% in late 2027.
  • AUD/USD climbed back above 0.7000 following the decision, with markets pricing in multiple additional rate hikes this year.

Policy Decision Signals Renewed Tightening Cycle

The RBA resumed rate hikes, lifting the cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.85%. This was the first increase since November 2023. While expected, the accompanying forecasts sharpened market focus. Investors are now preparing for a longer tightening phase as Governor Michele Bullock addresses the press at 3:30 pm.

The move reflects the RBA’s concern about persistent inflation. Updated projections point to price pressures that are proving difficult to tame. This leaves the door open for multiple additional rate increases and highlights the importance of upcoming central bank communications.

Hawkish Shift on Inflation, Labor, and Capacity

Compared with December, the February statement shows a more hawkish tone on inflation. The Board now says inflation “picked up materially in the second half of 2025” due to “greater capacity pressures.” It also notes inflation is “likely to remain above target for some time.”

The labor market description has changed. Conditions are still “a little tight,” but now unemployment is “a little lower than expected.” Previous references to easing momentum have been dropped.

On supply-side capacity, the Board now explicitly states that growth in the economy’s “supply capacity remains limited” and pressures are “greater than previously assessed.” What was once framed as a risk is now an active constraint.

The RBA also upgraded its growth assessment. Private demand has strengthened “substantially more than expected” and is “growing more quickly than expected,” reflecting rising capacity pressures.

Forecasts Point to Sticky Inflation and Extended Tightening

Updated projections suggest a longer tightening cycle than a single 25bp hike. Trimmed mean inflation is not expected to return to the 2.5% midpoint of the 2-3% target band by mid-2028. This includes assumptions for a stronger Australian dollar, lower crude oil prices, and a peak cash rate of 4.3% in late 2027.

Trimmed mean inflation is projected at 0.9% for each of the next two quarters, indicating slow disinflation. With the cash rate at 3.85%, the RBA may ultimately reverse all three rate cuts from 2024.

GDP growth forecasts have been lowered to 1.6% from mid-2025, down from an earlier 2%. Unemployment is expected to drift to 4.6% by mid-2028, though the outlook for this year has been trimmed slightly to 4.3%.

The RBA notes its forecasts use market-implied interest rates, signaling that achieving the inflation target may require more than a single rate rise.

Summary of RBA Macro Projections

IndicatorLatest Forecast
Cash rate (assumption)Peaks at 4.3% in Q4 2027
Trimmed mean inflationAbove 2.5% midpoint of target through mid-2028; 0.9% in next two quarters
GDP growthSlows to 1.6% from mid-2025 (was 2%)
Unemployment rateRises to 4.6% by mid-2028; 4.3% forecast for this year

Market Pricing Shifts Toward Multiple Hikes

Markets reacted quickly to the RBA’s hawkish stance. Swaps pricing shows an 89% chance of another 25bp hike by the May meeting, after first-quarter inflation data. Historically, the RBA tends to deliver multiple moves early in a tightening phase.

By the August meeting, after second-quarter inflation figures, markets see roughly a two-in-three chance of another hike, taking the cash rate to 4.35%. This aligns with stronger-than-expected recent data.

The ultimate number of hikes depends on federal budget outcomes, labor market developments, and global conditions. A neutral policy setting, where inflation and unemployment are stable, may be above the current rate. This increases the chance the RBA will tighten more than current market pricing implies.

AUD/USD Rallies Through 0.7000 on Hawkish Surprise

The RBA’s move pushed AUD/USD above the 0.7000 level. Technical indicators confirm bullish momentum, with the 14-period RSI and MACD pointing higher.

Bulls now watch for a retest of the January 29 peak at 0.7094. The focus increased after a failed downside break below the October 2024 high, which formed a hammer pattern on the daily chart.

Domestic conditions show few negatives, but fragile global risk sentiment could cap gains. A sustained move above 0.7094 could target the February 2023 high at 0.7250-0.7280, a key resistance zone.

On the downside, initial support is at 0.6943. Further levels include 0.6900 and 0.6800. Current technicals favor buying dips rather than chasing strength at higher levels.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlookForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.2250 - 1.2130. The pair closed 0.68% higher at 1.2229, a fourth straight daily gain, following a 1.09% jump on Monday. At 7:05 GMT today USD/CAD was up 0.07% for the day to trade at […]
  • Commodity Market: Gold eases from over 8 1/2-year highs as investors move into safe haven dollar, poised for fifth straight weekly gainCommodity Market: Gold eases from over 8 1/2-year highs as investors move into safe haven dollar, poised for fifth straight weekly gain Gold prices eased from highs last seen in September 2011, but still kept ground above the $1,800 mark on Friday, as market players favored the US Dollar as a safe haven asset amid a record surge in daily new COVID-19 cases in the United […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily forecastForex Market: USD/CAD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session USD/CAD traded within the range of 1.0858-1.0942 and closed at 1.0881.At 11:15 GMT today USD/CAD was gaining 0.11% for the day to trade at 1.0893. The pair touched a daily high at 1.0902 at 4:40 […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecast Friday’s trade saw EUR/USD within the range of 1.1088-1.1181. The pair closed at 1.1147, up 0.22% on a daily basis, which has been the first gain in the past three trading days. The cross lost 0.47% for the week, while marking a second […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.4446-1.4579. The pair closed at 1.4523, rising 0.34% on a daily basis. It has been the 11th gain in the past 28 trading days, a second consecutive one and also the sharpest one since February […]
  • Spot Gold stuck in narrow range ahead of US CPI, Fed speakersSpot Gold stuck in narrow range ahead of US CPI, Fed speakers Spot Gold traded mostly flat at the start of an eventful week, as market focus sets on the US consumer inflation data and on speeches by a host of Federal Reserve officials.At least 7 Fed representatives are scheduled to make speeches […]