CAD Falls as Oil Softens and Fed Caution Lifts USD High

Key Moments

USD/CAD trades around 1.3990 during Asian hours on Tuesday, marking a fourth straight day of gains for the pair.

Weakness in oil prices weighs on the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar despite signs of progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep rates at 3.50% to 3.75% on Wednesday, with markets focused on comments from new Chair Kevin Warsh.

USD/CAD Holds Near Recent Highs as Dollar Finds Support

USD/CAD is trading close to 1.3990 in Asian dealings on Tuesday, extending its advance for a fourth consecutive session. The currency pair is consolidating as the US Dollar remains firm ahead of the next developments in US-Iran peace discussions.

Markets continue to wait for clarity, as neither Washington nor Tehran has released the official text of the reported agreement. In the absence of full transparency, major shipping firms are postponing vessel reroutings through the key maritime corridor until the terms are publicly available.

Oil Weakness Undermines CAD Despite Strait of Hormuz Progress

The Canadian Dollar is losing ground as lower oil prices exert pressure on the energy-sensitive currency. This backdrop is helping support further gains in USD/CAD.

US President Donald Trump has stated that a memorandum of understanding has been signed to resolve the conflict and reopen the blocked Strait of Hormuz. Nonetheless, investors remain highly cautious. Reporting from Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency indicates the current draft envisions reopening the strait within 30 days under Iranian arrangements.

Macro Backdrop: Lower Oil and Yields Ease Inflation Fears

On the broader macroeconomic front, declining oil prices are helping to reduce fears of a renewed energy-driven inflation shock that could force a more aggressive stance from central banks globally. At the same time, bond yields have moved lower, alleviating some concern about elevated borrowing costs related to the Bank of Canada.

Fed Meeting in Focus: Rates Seen Steady, Guidance from Warsh Awaited

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at a target range of 3.50% to 3.75% at its policy decision on Wednesday. Market participants will be scrutinizing the subsequent press conference for indications of how newly installed Fed Chair Kevin Warsh plans to steer the central bank in the period ahead.