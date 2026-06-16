AUD/NZD Slips as RBA Halts Rate Hike Streak at 4.35%

Key Moments

AUD/NZD pulled back toward 1.2150 after the RBA kept the Official Cash Rate on hold at 4.35%.

The RBA paused following three consecutive 25 bps hikes earlier in the year and noted easing short-term inflation expectations.

Investors in New Zealand are focused on upcoming Q1 GDP data, with growth expected at 0.9% versus the prior 0.2% reading.

RBA Decision Pressures AUD Against NZD

The Australian Dollar (AUD) eased lower against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), retreating toward 1.2150 after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) released its latest monetary policy decision. The cross had earlier touched an intraday high of 1.2168 before reversing as traders digested the central bank’s message.

As anticipated, the RBA left the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 4.35%, signaling a pause in its tightening campaign. This follows three consecutive 25 basis point (bps) increases delivered at each of the prior policy meetings this year.

Policy Pause Follows Cooling Inflation and Softer Labor Data

Market expectations for an unchanged policy stance were reinforced by the latest Australian macroeconomic indicators. Recent inflation figures indicated that price pressures had begun to moderate, while labor market data suggested weakening conditions.

In April, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 4.2% Year-on-Year (YoY), below the 4.4% consensus estimate and the previous print of 4.6%. At the same time, the Unemployment Rate rose to 4.5%, compared with expectations and the prior reading of 4.3%.

RBA Comments on Inflation Expectations and External Risks

In its monetary policy statement, the central bank highlighted that short-term measures of inflation expectations have moderated, although they remain above levels seen earlier in the year. On global developments, the RBA underscored the risk from energy markets, noting: “Global oil supply issues will take some time to resolve, maintaining upward pressure on global energy prices and inflation.”

Indicator Latest Reading Market Expectation Previous Reading RBA Official Cash Rate (OCR) 4.35% Unchanged expected 4.35% Australia CPI (YoY, April) 4.2% 4.4% 4.6% Australia Unemployment Rate 4.5% 4.3% 4.3%

Focus Turns to New Zealand Q1 GDP

Across the Tasman, attention is shifting to New Zealand’s upcoming first-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) release, scheduled for Thursday. Consensus expectations point to a 0.9% expansion, an acceleration from the prior 0.2% reading. The data will be closely monitored by AUD/NZD traders for its potential influence on relative growth and policy expectations between the two economies.

RBA: Role, Policy Tools, and AUD Impact

The Reserve Bank of Australia is responsible for setting interest rates and conducting monetary policy in Australia. Policy decisions are made by a board of governors, who convene at 11 scheduled meetings each year, with additional emergency meetings held when necessary. The RBA’s primary objective is to maintain price stability, defined as inflation of 2-3%, while also aiming “..to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.”

The main policy lever is the adjustment of interest rates. Higher relative interest rates tend to support the Australian Dollar by attracting capital flows, whereas lower rates generally weigh on the currency. The RBA can also use balance sheet tools such as quantitative easing (QE) and quantitative tightening (QT) when rate adjustments alone are not sufficient.

Inflation, Macro Data, and Their Influence on AUD

Inflation dynamics play a central role in shaping expectations for RBA policy and, by extension, the Australian Dollar. While inflation traditionally has been viewed as negative for a currency because it erodes purchasing power, in the current global framework moderately higher inflation can prompt central banks to raise interest rates. Higher rates, in turn, can draw foreign capital seeking higher returns, increasing demand for the local currency.

Broader macroeconomic indicators also matter for AUD performance. Data on GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, labor market conditions, and consumer sentiment provide insight into the strength or weakness of the Australian economy. Stronger economic outcomes can encourage the RBA to tighten policy further, which may be supportive for the currency, whereas weaker data can have the opposite effect.