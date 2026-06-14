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Home » Forex and Currency News » GBP/NZD settles below 6-week high, posts weekly gain

GBP/NZD settles below 6-week high, posts weekly gain

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated:

The GBP/NZD currency pair settled below recent high of 2.3123, its strongest level since April 30th, after data showed UK GDP growth had softened.

UK’s Gross Domestic Product dropped 0.1% month-on-month in April, exactly in line with market projections, after a 0.3% expansion in March.

The April Index of Services rose 0.8% on a three-month-on-three-month basis, unchanged from the 0.8% increase seen in March.

Money market pricing reflected expectations for at least a 25 basis point interest rate hike by the Bank of England in September, with a notable chance of a further increase before year-end.

At the same time, the New Zealand Dollar has drawn support from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s abrupt shift to a more hawkish stance.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Anna Breman had noted that the official cash rate was likely to rise sooner and by a larger amount than previously signaled. She pointed to inflation pressures linked to the Middle East conflict, softer growth and rising input costs in New Zealand.

The central bank’s projections indicate a 25 basis point rate increase at the upcoming July 8th meeting. The RBNZ also suggested that the official cash rate could rise to around 2.85% by year-end, implying as many as three rate hikes over the period.

The minor Forex pair gained 0.46% for the week.

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