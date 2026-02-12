Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Home » Commodities News » Aluminum Up on LME as Cash Prices Rise, Stocks Decline

Aluminum Up on LME as Cash Prices Rise, Stocks Decline

Written by Brian McColl
Key Moments

  • LME cash bid for aluminum rose to USD 3,096 per tonne, with the cash offer at USD 3,098 per tonne.
  • 3-month and forward December 27 contracts posted synchronized gains across bid and offer prices.
  • LME opening stocks declined to 485,750 tonnes, while alumina prices eased slightly to USD 308.08 per tonne.

Price Action Across LME Aluminum Contracts

From the previous close, aluminum prices on the London Metal Exchange moved higher, with cash values and forward contracts all recording gains. At the same time, inventory data continued to move lower, extending the recent pattern of stock declines.

Cash and 3-Month Aluminum Prices

On February 11, the LME cash bid climbed by 1.09 per cent, advancing from USD 3,062.5 per tonne to USD 3,096 per tonne. In line with this move, the cash offer increased from USD 3,063 per tonne to USD 3,098 per tonne, a rise of 1.14 per cent.

The 3-month segment showed a similar upward move. The 3-month bid increased by 1.13 per cent, moving from USD 3,091 per tonne on February 10 to USD 3,126 per tonne on February 11. The corresponding 3-month offer was up 1.1 per cent, edging from USD 3,093 per tonne to USD 3,127 per tonne.

Forward December 27 Contracts

Forward contracts dated December 27 also advanced. The bid price rose by 0.59 per cent, moving from USD 3,067 per tonne on February 10 to USD 3,085 per tonne on February 11. The offer price increased by the same 0.59 per cent, from USD 3,072 per tonne to USD 3,090 per tonne.

LME Asian Reference Price

The 3-month LME Asian Reference Price strengthened as well, rising from USD 3,093 per tonne to USD 3,103 per tonne. This corresponds to a 0.32 per cent increase.

Aluminum Price Summary

Contract / PriceDateBid (USD/t)Offer (USD/t)Change (%)
CashFebruary 103,062.53,063
CashFebruary 113,0963,098Bid: 1.09, Offer: 1.14
3-monthFebruary 103,0913,093
3-monthFebruary 113,1263,127Bid: 1.13, Offer: 1.1
Forward December 27February 103,0673,072
Forward December 27February 113,0853,090Bid: 0.59, Offer: 0.59
3-month LME Asian Reference PriceFebruary 103,093
3-month LME Asian Reference PriceFebruary 113,1030.32

Inventory Dynamics and Warrants

LME aluminum stocks declined slightly, continuing the recent downtrend in inventories. Opening stocks fell from 486,975 tonnes on February 10 to 485,750 tonnes on February 11, a decrease of 0.25 per cent.

Within that total, live warrants edged higher, rising 0.18 per cent from 440,650 tonnes to 441,425 tonnes. Cancelled warrants moved in the opposite direction, dropping from 46,325 tonnes to 44,325 tonnes, a fall of 4.32 per cent.

Inventory and Alumina Data

MetricDateLevelChange (%)
Opening stocks (tonnes)February 10486,975
Opening stocks (tonnes)February 11485,750-0.25
Live warrants (tonnes)February 10440,650
Live warrants (tonnes)February 11441,4250.18
Cancelled warrants (tonnes)February 1046,325
Cancelled warrants (tonnes)February 1144,325-4.32
LME alumina platts price (USD/t)February 10308.73
LME alumina platts price (USD/t)February 11308.08-0.21

Alumina Pricing

The LME alumina platts price was slightly lower. On February 11 it stood at USD 308.08 per tonne, easing from USD 308.73 per tonne on February 10, a decline of 0.21 per cent.

Additional Information

