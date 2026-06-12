Shell Temporarily Halts $3 Billion Share Repurchase Plan

Key Moments

Shell paused its $3 billion share buyback program starting June 12.

The suspension is set to remain in place through market close on July 14.

The pause is linked to requirements associated with Shell’s deal with ARC Resources.

Buyback Program Put on Hold

June 12 (Reuters) – Shell announced on Friday that it is suspending its $3 billion share repurchase program beginning on June 12 and continuing through market close on July 14.

Reason Tied to ARC Resources Deal

The company said the decision to pause the buyback is connected to certain requirements related to its transaction with ARC Resources.

Program Timing Overview