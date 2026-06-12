Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Shell Temporarily Halts $3 Billion Share Repurchase Plan

Shell Temporarily Halts $3 Billion Share Repurchase Plan

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Shell paused its $3 billion share buyback program starting June 12.
  • The suspension is set to remain in place through market close on July 14.
  • The pause is linked to requirements associated with Shell’s deal with ARC Resources.

Buyback Program Put on Hold

June 12 (Reuters) – Shell announced on Friday that it is suspending its $3 billion share repurchase program beginning on June 12 and continuing through market close on July 14.

Reason Tied to ARC Resources Deal

The company said the decision to pause the buyback is connected to certain requirements related to its transaction with ARC Resources.

Program Timing Overview

EventDate / PeriodDetails
Buyback pause announcedJune 12Shell confirms suspension of its $3 billion share repurchase program
Start of pauseJune 12Buyback program put on hold from this date
Expected end of pauseThrough market close on July 14Program remains suspended until the close of trading on July 14
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News