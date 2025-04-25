Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Spot Silver slips but stays near 3-week high

Spot Silver slips but stays near 3-week high

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: April 25, 2025

Spot Silver lost ground on Friday, but remained not far from a 3-week high of $33.68 per troy ounce, in light of the latest developments on the tariff front.

Media reports stated that some US imports might be exempted from China’s 125% tariffs, with the government asking businesses to identify goods that could be eligible. This was a clear sign of Beijing’s anxiety over the trade war’s economic fallout.

US President Donald Trump assured that trade negotiations with Chinese officials were underway, refuting China’s claims that no talks have taken place.

And, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said this week the current high tariff rates between the US and China were unsustainable and should be lowered before trade negotiations can proceed.

In the meantime, Federal Reserve officials have indicated no urgency to revise the monetary policy, as they awaited more data to determine how the new tariffs were affecting the economy.

Spot Silver was last down 0.68% on the day to trade at $33.35 per troy ounce.

A slightly firmer US Dollar was also weighing on the dollar-priced metal.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News