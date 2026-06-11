Euro Rises vs CAD Ahead of Expected ECB Rate Decision

Key Moments

EUR/CAD trades near 1.6110 in early European hours as the Euro strengthens before the ECB policy announcement.

Markets broadly expect a 25-basis-point increase in the ECB Deposit Facility, which would mark the first rate hike in three years.

The Canadian Dollar softens as expectations grow for weaker oil prices following reports that the US has completed recent strikes in Iran.

Euro Firm as Markets Position for ECB Decision

EUR/CAD is recovering from the prior session’s pullback, with the pair trading around 1.6110 during early European trading on Thursday. The Euro is gaining support as investors focus on the upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) policy decision scheduled for later in the day.

Market participants widely expect the ECB to approve a 25-basis-point increase to the Deposit Facility at its June policy meeting. Policymakers are responding to concerns about second-round inflation effects in the context of persistently high energy prices. If delivered, this move would represent the ECB’s first interest rate hike in three years.

Focus on ECB Projections and Lagarde’s Guidance

Investors are preparing to scrutinize the ECB’s new projections for inflation and economic growth, seeking clues on how far the tightening cycle may extend. Pricing in derivatives markets indicates expectations for three rate increases over the remainder of the year.

Attention will also turn to ECB President Christine Lagarde’s press conference, which could shape the market’s interpretation of today’s decision. Her comments may help determine whether the anticipated hike is viewed as a single, precautionary adjustment or the start of a more extended period of higher rates.

Canadian Dollar Pressured as Oil Outlook Softens

The Euro’s gains are being amplified by weakness in the Canadian Dollar. The CAD, which is closely linked to commodity performance, is coming under pressure as traders anticipate a potential pullback in oil prices.

That shift in expectations follows reports that the US military has finished its latest strikes in Iran, encouraging hopes that peace talks could restart and easing worries about oil supply disruptions. Since Canada is a significant oil exporter and the Canadian Dollar is widely regarded as a commodity currency, any perceived softening in crude prices can weigh on the CAD.

Factor Impact on EUR/CAD Expected 25-basis-point ECB Deposit Facility hike Supports the Euro, contributing to pair’s recovery Market pricing of three ECB rate hikes for the rest of the year Reinforces expectations of tighter Eurozone policy Anticipated easing in oil prices after US completes strikes in Iran Pressures the Canadian Dollar, aiding EUR/CAD upside

ECB: Role, Tools, and Impact on the Euro

The European Central Bank (ECB), based in Frankfurt, Germany, is the central bank for the Eurozone and is responsible for setting interest rates and steering monetary policy across the bloc.

The ECB’s primary mandate is to preserve price stability, defined as maintaining inflation around 2%. The main mechanism for achieving this objective is adjusting interest rates. Higher policy rates typically support a stronger Euro, while lower rates tend to weaken the currency.

Monetary policy decisions are made by the ECB’s Governing Council, which convenes eight times per year. The Council is composed of the heads of the national central banks of Eurozone member states and six permanent members, including ECB President Christine Lagarde.

Quantitative Easing and Its Currency Implications

In exceptional circumstances, the ECB can deploy Quantitative Easing (QE) as an additional policy tool. Under QE, the ECB creates Euros and uses them to purchase assets – typically government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. This process generally puts downward pressure on the Euro.

QE is considered when rate cuts alone are unlikely to be sufficient to meet the price stability objective. According to the article, the ECB implemented QE during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, again in 2015 when inflation stayed persistently low, and during the covid pandemic.

Quantitative Tightening and the Euro

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the opposite of QE and is usually employed once an economic recovery is underway and inflation is rising. After a period of QE, QT occurs when the ECB stops purchasing additional bonds and ceases reinvestment of principal from maturing securities already on its balance sheet.

This reduction in liquidity is typically regarded as supportive, or bullish, for the Euro, as it signals a shift toward less accommodative monetary conditions.