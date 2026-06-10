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Home » Commodities News » WTI Crude Holds Range as Geopolitics Stay in Focus

WTI Crude Holds Range as Geopolitics Stay in Focus

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • WTI trades just below the mid-$87.00 area after failing to extend an early Asian-session advance.
  • Prices remain supported by renewed US-Iran tensions and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, but stay near a recent two-month low.
  • Technical focus centers on the 100-day SMA at $84.72, with a decisive break lower seen as opening room toward sub-$79.00 levels.

WTI Holds Steady Near Recent Lows

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the primary US Crude Oil benchmark, is struggling to build on a modest uptick seen during Asian trading and is now trading just below the mid-$87.00 region, leaving it little changed on the day.

Renewed hostilities between the US and Iran are dampening expectations for a deal to halt a conflict that has been ongoing for more than three months. Alongside the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, these developments are providing underlying support for Crude Oil prices. Even so, WTI remains close to a nearly two-month low reached on Tuesday, as market participants weigh the evolving situation in the Middle East and await upcoming US consumer inflation data.

Technical Picture: Watching the 100-Day SMA

Despite the latest retracement, WTI continues to trade above its 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), a sign that the broader short-term bias still leans constructive. However, momentum indicators are soft, suggesting that any rebound attempts may lack strength unless fresh buying emerges.

The Relative Strength Index is hovering around 42, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is in negative territory, both pointing to subdued upside momentum.

Against this backdrop, analysts see it as cautious to wait for a clear move and sustained trading below the 100-day SMA, currently at $84.72, before positioning for additional downside following the recent pullback from near the $100 psychological barrier. A convincing break beneath this support zone would likely open the door to a deeper corrective phase, potentially targeting levels below $79.00, which corresponds to the April swing low.

Key Technical Levels

Technical Indicator / LevelDescriptionValue / Reference
Current price areaTrading just below mid-$87.00s, little changed on the dayMid-$87.00s
100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA)Key support level watched for potential breakdown$84.72
Psychological resistanceRecent peak region from which the latest decline started$100
Immediate resistanceFirst major psychological barrier on any sustained rebound$90
Next resistance zoneLate-September high used as a reference for extended upside$103
Deeper downside targetArea associated with the April swing lowSub-$79.00
Relative Strength Index (RSI)Momentum gauge indicating subdued buying interestNear 42
MACDTrend-following momentum indicatorIn negative territory

On the upside, strong initial resistance is defined by recent price extremes, with the psychological $90 mark acting as the first barrier, followed by the late-September highs around $103 as a secondary reference point for any more durable recovery.

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