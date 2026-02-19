Analog Devices Gains as Needham Turns Bullish

Key Moments

Needham & Company upgraded Analog Devices to Buy from Hold and set a $400 price target.

Shares have climbed 44.7% since ADI’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings release, versus a 2.6% gain for the S&P 500.

Needham highlighted strengthening industrial demand, record ATE and aerospace and defense revenue, and rising data center and AI exposure.

Upgrade Driven by Strong Results and Outlook

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) received an upgrade from Needham & Company in a research note on Thursday, with the firm pointing to improving operating conditions, solid quarterly performance, and increasing demand across key end markets as drivers that could continue to support earnings growth and the stock price.

Needham analyst N. Quinn Bolton raised his rating on ADI shares to Buy from Hold, stating that the firm “can no longer justify remaining on the sidelines” after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results that exceeded expectations and issued guidance that was “meaningfully above expectations.”

Valuation, Performance, and Price Target

Bolton acknowledged that ADI shares have already recorded a sharp move higher, advancing 44.7% since the company reported its fourth-quarter 2025 results, compared with a 2.6% gain for the S&P 500 over the same period. Even so, he argued that several factors continue to underpin potential upside.

Needham established a $400 price target for the stock, which it said is based on a 30-times multiple of its 2027 earnings estimate.

Metric Detail Previous rating Hold New rating Buy Price target $400 Valuation basis 30-times 2027 earnings estimate Share move since Q4 2025 earnings +44.7% S&P 500 move over same period +2.6%

Demand Trends and Industrial Recovery Potential

Bolton wrote that “customers appear to have moved through the digestion phase,” with order patterns now more closely tracking actual end-market consumption. He emphasized that ADI’s core industrial operations, excluding automated test equipment (ATE) and aerospace and defense, are still “20% below prior peak levels,” which he views as leaving meaningful headroom for recovery as bookings improve.

Needham also underscored that inventory rebuilding has not yet begun, noting that “a restocking cycle is still in front of the company.” The firm said better pricing dynamics and growing participation in data center and AI-related opportunities – which it estimated at roughly 20% of sales – are contributing to the company’s growth profile.

Segment Performance and Outlook

According to Needham, industrial revenue increased about 5% on a sequential basis, supported by record contributions from ATE and aerospace and defense. The firm projected that industrial revenue will expand by more than 20% in the second quarter, with ATE acting as the primary growth driver.

Needham noted that automotive trends are expected to remain weaker in the first half, but it anticipates that this business will return to year-over-year growth in the second half of fiscal 2026.