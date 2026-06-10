European Gas Prices Rise as Middle East Risks Linger

Key Moments

ICE Dutch TTF Natural Gas Futures rose 0.2% to 48.83 euros per megawatt hour.

British Natural Gas Futures gained 0.2% to 117.45 pence per therm.

EU gas storage levels stood at 42.79% of capacity, below 51.4% at the same time last year.

Prices Edge Higher on Geopolitical Concerns

Investing.com – British and Dutch natural gas futures contracts were slightly higher on Wednesday, as market participants remained wary amid renewed military activity involving the U.S. and Iran.

Data from the Intercontinental Exchange showed the benchmark ICE Dutch TTF Natural Gas Futures up 0.2% at 48.83 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). British Natural Gas Futures also advanced 0.2%, trading at 117.45 pence per therm.

Contract Exchange/Benchmark Move Latest Price Dutch TTF Natural Gas Futures ICE +0.2% 48.83 euros/MWh British Natural Gas Futures ICE +0.2% 117.45 pence/therm

Middle East Escalation Weighs on Risk Appetite

Risk sentiment stayed fragile after the U.S. carried out new strikes on Iranian targets. The action followed President Donald Trump’s statement that Tehran had shot down a U.S. helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz. The latest flare-up came just one day after Iran and Israel had indicated a potential pause in hostilities.

European gas markets remain caught in a high-stakes supply squeeze, with benchmark prices hovering near 50 euros per megawatt-hour. The ongoing repercussions from the U.S.-Iran confrontation continue to hinder global liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows.

Structural Supply Constraints and Storage Levels

The eurozone’s substantial dependence on imported energy leaves it highly exposed to disruptions linked to the conflict. While prices have retreated from their extreme March highs, they remain significantly elevated amid what the article describes as a fundamentally reshaped energy landscape.

Additional supply-side pressure is emerging from planned work in Norway. According to Reuters, maintenance at the large Troll gas field and the Kollsnes processing facility will curtail output, leading to reduced Norwegian gas flows into the European market.

Storage data underline the tighter backdrop. Reuters reported that EU gas storage sites were last 42.79% full, compared with 51.4% at the same point a year earlier.