AUD/USD Near 0.7025 as Bearish Bias Outweighs Data

Key Moments

AUD/USD trades around 0.7025 in Asian hours on Wednesday, hovering just above a nearly two-month low set on Tuesday.

Mixed Chinese inflation figures and renewed Middle East tensions support expectations that major central banks will maintain a hawkish stance.

Key technical levels cluster between 0.6929 and 0.7172, with bears watching 0.7003 and bulls eyeing 0.7055 and 0.7079.

Range-Bound Trade Near Recent Lows

The AUD/USD pair trades in a tight band during the Asian session on Wednesday, showing a muted reaction to mixed inflation data out of China. Spot prices remain near 0.7025, essentially flat on the day and lingering close to the nearly two-month low reached on Tuesday.

Investor sentiment is pressured by renewed tensions between the US and Iran, which dim hopes for an agreement to end a war that has lasted more than three months. That backdrop, combined with fading expectations for a Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate increase in June, weighs on the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar.

The US Dollar stays on the defensive as market participants hold back from taking new positions ahead of the latest US consumer inflation release. This hesitation offers some short-term support to AUD/USD, even as broader forces favor the greenback.

Macro Backdrop: Energy Prices, China Data, and Policy Expectations

Concerns about the inflationary impact of elevated global energy prices linked to prolonged Middle East tensions resurface following data from China showing producer prices at their highest level since July 2022. The figures reinforce expectations that major central banks, including the Federal Reserve, will maintain a hawkish stance on monetary policy.

This policy outlook supports US Dollar bulls and signals that the prevailing directional risk for AUD/USD remains skewed to the downside, despite the pair’s current consolidation above the 0.7000 handle.

Technical Picture: Bearish Structure with Key Supports in Focus

Repeated failures this week to overcome the 100-day Simple Moving Average, which has turned from support into resistance, back the near-term bearish view for AUD/USD. Momentum indicators are aligned with this bias: the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains negative, and the Relative Strength Index is holding near 35, both pointing to persistent downside pressure.

Even so, the pair is trading just above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the March-May advance at 0.7003, a level that represents an important technical floor and argues for caution among sellers.

Technical Level Type Price 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (March-May upswing) Support 0.7003 78.6% Fibonacci retracement Support 0.6929 200-day Simple Moving Average / March swing low zone Support area 0.6837–0.6834 50% Fibonacci retracement Initial resistance 0.7055 100-day Simple Moving Average Resistance 0.7079 38.2% Fibonacci retracement Resistance 0.7107 23.6% Fibonacci retracement Resistance 0.7172 Cycle high zone Resistance area 0.7276

Downside Roadmap: Key Break Levels for Bears

Given the importance of the 61.8% retracement at 0.7003, a clear break below this pivot would be needed to confirm scope for a deeper decline. A decisive move under that level would expose the 78.6% retracement at 0.6929, with the broader downtrend potentially extending toward the 200-day Simple Moving Average.

The 200-day SMA aligns with the March swing low region in the 0.6837–0.6834 band, forming a notable confluence zone that could become a focal point if selling pressure intensifies.

Upside Scenarios: Resistance Clusters for Bulls

On the topside, initial resistance is located at the 50% retracement level at 0.7055. Above that, the 100-day SMA at 0.7079 represents the next significant hurdle. A sustained move through both of these barriers would open the door to further gains toward the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 0.7107.

Further strength would then bring the 23.6% retracement at 0.7172 into view, ahead of the cycle high area near 0.7276. A break into that zone would mark a meaningful shift away from the current bearish configuration.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUD/USD daily chart

Australian Dollar: Key Fundamental Drivers

One of the primary influences on the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the interest rate environment set by the Reserve Bank of Australia. As a resource-heavy economy, Australia is also heavily affected by the price of its major export, Iron Ore. Additional factors include the performance of the Chinese economy – Australia’s largest trading partner – as well as domestic inflation, growth dynamics, and the Trade Balance.

Market sentiment plays an important role as well. A risk-on environment, when investors favor higher-risk assets, tends to be supportive for the AUD, while risk-off conditions generally weigh on the currency.

Role of RBA Policy in AUD Valuation

The Reserve Bank of Australia shapes AUD performance through its control of short-term interest rates at which Australian financial institutions lend to one another. This benchmark influences borrowing costs throughout the economy. The central bank seeks to keep inflation within a 2-3% band by adjusting rates higher or lower.

When Australian interest rates stand above those of other major central banks, the AUD typically finds support; relatively lower rates tend to have the opposite effect. Beyond rate moves, the RBA can deploy quantitative easing or tightening to impact liquidity and credit conditions. Quantitative easing is generally seen as negative for the AUD, while quantitative tightening is broadly positive.

China’s Economic Health and Iron Ore Prices

Because China is Australia’s largest trading partner, Chinese economic performance is a crucial input for AUD valuation. Strong Chinese growth usually translates into higher demand for Australian raw materials, goods, and services, underpinning the currency. Weaker-than-expected Chinese activity, by contrast, tends to reduce demand and weigh on the AUD. Surprises in Chinese growth indicators often feed directly into movements in AUD pairs.

Iron Ore, Australia’s top export, is another key variable. Rising Iron Ore prices typically support the AUD as they increase demand for Australian exports and can improve Australia’s Trade Balance. Declining Iron Ore prices generally exert the opposite effect.

Trade Balance and Its Effect on the Australian Dollar

Australia’s Trade Balance – the difference between export revenues and import costs – is a further determinant of AUD performance. A positive Trade Balance, where export earnings exceed import spending, tends to be supportive of the currency due to sustained foreign demand for Australian goods and services. A negative Trade Balance usually acts as a headwind for the AUD.