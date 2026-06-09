Yen Holds Above 160 as Fed Outlook, Intervention Risks

Key Moments

USD/JPY trades above the 160.00 level but remains below its highest reading since April 30.

Intervention concerns and expectations for potential BoJ tightening continue to underpin the Japanese Yen.

A reported Israel-Iran truce has pressured the US Dollar Index from a two-month high, limiting upside in USD/JPY.

Market Overview

USD/JPY drew some buying interest on Tuesday, but the move lacked strong bullish momentum. The pair failed to extend the modest gains seen during Asian trading and stayed beneath the high marked on Monday, which was the strongest level since April 30. Even so, the exchange rate continued to hold above the key 160.00 psychological handle, showing little reaction to a generally softer US Dollar.

Geopolitics and Safe-Haven Flows Pressure the Dollar

Iran and Israel indicated that they had stopped attacking each other following an appeal from US President Donald Trump. The development pulled the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the currency against a basket of peers, back from a two-month peak reached on Monday. The easing of safe-haven demand for the Greenback acted as a drag on USD/JPY, limiting the pair’s ability to build on recent gains.

Intervention Risk and BoJ Expectations Support the Yen

Speculation that Japanese authorities may intervene again to support the Yen helped restrain further upside in USD/JPY. Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama stated earlier that the policy stance remained unchanged and that officials were ready to take decisive action if needed. These comments kept market participants alert to the possibility of direct measures in the foreign exchange market.

Despite this, Yen buyers showed some reluctance. Concerns persisted that Japan’s economy could continue to face pressure from the Middle East conflict and ongoing disruptions to energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. These worries counterbalanced expectations for future rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and lent some support to USD/JPY.

Fed Expectations and Data Calendar Temper Dollar Losses

On the US side, firming expectations that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates by the end of the year, combined with uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran peace process, limited the Greenback’s downside. These factors helped prevent a deeper pullback in USD/JPY even as the Dollar eased from recent highs.

Investors were also likely to remain cautious ahead of upcoming US inflation releases. Market participants were looking toward Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Wednesday and Producer Price Index (PPI) figures on Thursday. The results could be pivotal in determining whether USD/JPY has carved out a short-term peak.

Japanese Yen Performance Over the Past 30 Days

Over the last 30 days, the Japanese Yen’s performance against major currencies showed varying degrees of weakness and strength, with the Yen performing best against the Swiss Franc.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.59% 1.53% 2.08% 2.04% 2.24% 1.90% 2.13% EUR -1.59% -0.09% 0.52% 0.48% 0.57% 0.28% 0.53% GBP -1.53% 0.09% 0.62% 0.58% 0.75% 0.39% 0.62% JPY -2.08% -0.52% -0.62% -0.05% 0.00% -0.23% 0.07% CAD -2.04% -0.48% -0.58% 0.05% 0.02% -0.18% 0.09% AUD -2.24% -0.57% -0.75% -0.00% -0.02% -0.23% -0.03% NZD -1.90% -0.28% -0.39% 0.23% 0.18% 0.23% 0.14% CHF -2.13% -0.53% -0.62% -0.07% -0.09% 0.03% -0.14%

The heat map above shows the percentage moves between major currencies over the period. The base currency is listed in the left-hand column and the quote currency appears along the top row. For instance, selecting the Japanese Yen as the base on the left and moving across to the US Dollar column gives the percentage change for JPY (base)/USD (quote).