Gold Pressured by Hawkish Bets, Strong Dollar Gains

Key Moments

Gold (XAU/USD) extends losses after failing to break above its 100-day Simple Moving Average.

Meanwhile, rising US Treasury yields and geopolitical tensions support the US Dollar and weigh on bullion.

Technicals signal a bearish bias, with $4,422, $4,407, and the 200-day SMA near $4,100 in focus.

Gold Retreats as Strong Dollar and Policy Outlook Dominate

Gold (XAU/USD) moves lower ahead of Thursday’s European session. It extends the previous day’s decline after failing to break above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). This rejection triggered fresh selling, while buyers showed limited confidence.

As a result, sentiment favors sellers. A firm US Dollar and hawkish central bank signals continue to outweigh safe-haven demand. Therefore, gold may extend losses toward the 200-day SMA near $4,100. This level also marks a four-month low reached earlier this week.

Geopolitics, Inflation Fears, and Fed Expectations Support the Dollar

Geopolitical tensions continue to shape market sentiment. Although US President Donald Trump mentioned a ceasefire, Iran rejected the idea of active negotiations. In fact, officials stated that no agreement is currently possible.

Moreover, Iran reportedly declined a US ceasefire proposal and set strict conditions. At the same time, the US increased its military presence in the region. Consequently, fears of further escalation have grown.

These developments support the US Dollar’s safe-haven appeal. As a result, gold prices remain under pressure.

In addition, disruptions to Iran’s energy infrastructure persist. The Strait of Hormuz also faces effective closure risks. Therefore, Crude Oil prices stay elevated, which fuels inflation concerns.

Higher inflation expectations strengthen the case for tighter monetary policy. Markets now expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to hold rates higher for longer. Some traders even price in a potential rate hike later this year.

As a result, US Treasury yields continue to rise. This trend supports the Dollar and reduces demand for non-yielding assets like gold.

Looking ahead, gold remains highly sensitive to geopolitical headlines. Traders expect continued volatility, especially amid speculation about a possible US operation targeting Iran’s Kharg Island.

Technical Picture: Bears Maintain Control Below 100-Day SMA

From a technical perspective, sellers remain in control below the 100-day SMA. This level capped the recent rebound and confirmed ongoing downside pressure.

The MACD indicator stays in negative territory, which confirms bearish momentum. Meanwhile, the RSI hovers near the low-30s after dipping below 30. This setup suggests oversold conditions, although it does not yet signal a reversal.

The 100-day SMA also aligns with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. Therefore, it acts as strong resistance. A break above this zone could open the door to the 50.0% retracement near $4,770.

On the downside, initial support sits at $4,422. The next level comes at $4,407. If price breaks below this zone, it could move toward $4,300.

However, a recovery above $4,614 would weaken the bearish outlook. In that case, downside pressure would likely ease.

Key Gold Technical Levels

Level Type Comment 100-day SMA / 38.2% Fibo Resistance Caps upside and confirms ongoing correction $4,770 Resistance 50.0% retracement; potential selling zone $4,614 Resistance Break above would weaken bearish bias $4,422 Support Initial downside level $4,407 Support Recent low; key breakdown level $4,300 Support Next downside target 200-day SMA near $4,100 Support Major long-term support zone

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Central Banks: Key Concepts and Policy Framework

Central banks aim to keep prices stable. They manage inflation, which refers to rising prices, and prevent deflation, which means falling prices. To do this, they adjust interest rates.

For example, the Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB), and the Bank of England (BoE) target inflation near 2%. This level supports both stability and economic growth.

How Central Banks Respond to Inflation Deviations

When inflation moves away from target, central banks adjust interest rates. They announce decisions on scheduled dates and explain their reasoning.

Afterward, commercial banks update their lending and deposit rates. As a result, borrowing and saving behavior changes. Rate hikes tighten policy, while rate cuts ease it.

Decision-Making, Hawks and Doves, and Communication

Central banks operate independently from political pressure. Policymakers are appointed through formal processes and bring different views.

Doves support lower rates and stronger growth. In contrast, hawks prefer higher rates to control inflation.

Leaders guide discussions and build consensus. If needed, they cast the deciding vote. They also communicate policy through speeches, which markets follow closely.

Finally, central banks try to avoid surprises. Officials signal their intentions in advance. However, during the blackout period, they stop public communication before key decisions.