Pound Rises as Softer Dollar Offsets UK Growth Concerns

Key Moments

GBP/USD trades around 1.3390 on Tuesday, up 0.42%, helped by a weaker US Dollar after confirmation that direct Israel-Iran attacks have stopped.

Market pricing has flipped from expecting two Bank of England rate cuts to anticipating a 25-basis-point hike before year-end.

UK political instability and worries about sluggish growth continue to curb upside for the British Pound despite a more hawkish policy outlook.

GBP/USD Supported by Easing Geopolitical Tensions

GBP/USD trades around 1.3390 on Tuesday at the time of writing, up 0.42% on the session. The pair is drawing support chiefly from a weaker US Dollar (USD) after confirmation that direct attacks between Israel and Iran have ceased. The calmer geopolitical backdrop has reduced demand for traditional safe-haven assets, putting pressure on the Greenback and lifting the Pound-Dollar pair.

BoE Expectations Swing from Cuts to a Hike

Despite the advance in GBP/USD, the British Pound (GBP) has not fully capitalized on the shift in interest rate expectations in the United Kingdom (UK). Markets that previously anticipated two Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts this year have now completely reversed that view. Investors are currently pricing in a 25-basis-point rate increase before the end of the year, according to estimates cited by CNBC.

On the surface, a move toward tighter monetary policy might be expected to boost the currency more decisively. However, the underlying drivers of this repricing are key. The anticipated rate hike is tied to concerns over stubborn inflation, particularly linked to elevated energy costs, rather than optimism about stronger economic momentum. Market participants are wary that higher borrowing costs could be introduced in an environment of weak growth or even stagnation.

Stagflation Fears and Limited Upside for Sterling

BBH argues that the current macro backdrop leaves the British Pound vulnerable to a downside correction versus the US Dollar. The bank contends that higher policy rates in an economy facing stagflationary pressures are not automatically positive for the currency, even if they can provide some cushion against sharper declines.

Against this backdrop, the Pound’s gains have been restrained. The prospect of higher rates driven by inflation worries, rather than robust activity, keeps investors cautious about chasing further upside in GBP/USD.

Political Uncertainty Adds to Investor Caution

Domestic politics are adding another layer of risk for the UK currency. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s authority has been weakened by several government resignations, amplifying uncertainty over the country’s political stability. This political backdrop is encouraging market participants to remain guarded, despite the shift toward a more restrictive monetary policy stance from the BoE.

Diverging Voices Within the Bank of England

Within the Bank of England, some members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) are advocating for a near-term rate increase. Nonetheless, Société Générale expects these policymakers to remain in the minority and anticipates that the central bank will proceed more cautiously at its forthcoming meetings.

Data in Focus: UK GDP and US Inflation

Attention now turns to upcoming macroeconomic releases. Investors are closely watching the next UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data and the latest US inflation figures. These reports are likely to influence expectations for both the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve (Fed) and could prove pivotal in determining the next leg for GBP/USD.

Pound Performance Against Major Currencies

The table below shows the percentage change of the British Pound (GBP) against major currencies today. The British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.29% -0.43% -0.02% -0.15% -0.17% -0.51% -0.25% EUR 0.29% -0.15% 0.28% 0.14% 0.16% -0.19% 0.07% GBP 0.43% 0.15% 0.43% 0.31% 0.25% -0.06% 0.19% JPY 0.02% -0.28% -0.43% -0.13% -0.15% -0.49% -0.22% CAD 0.15% -0.14% -0.31% 0.13% -0.02% -0.34% -0.09% AUD 0.17% -0.16% -0.25% 0.15% 0.02% -0.31% -0.07% NZD 0.51% 0.19% 0.06% 0.49% 0.34% 0.31% 0.25% CHF 0.25% -0.07% -0.19% 0.22% 0.09% 0.07% -0.25%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).