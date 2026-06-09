NZD/USD Holds Above 0.5800 as Range Trade Limits BiasFX

Key Moments

NZD/USD traded around 0.5810 during Asian hours on Tuesday, marking a second consecutive day of gains.

Price remains capped below the nine-day EMA at 0.5853 and the 50-day EMA at 0.5875, keeping a bearish near-term tone intact.

New Zealand Dollar showed its strongest performance against the Japanese Yen in today’s cross-currency moves.

NZD/USD Trading Outlook

NZD/USD advanced for a second straight session, changing hands near 0.5810 during Asian trading on Tuesday. Daily chart signals indicate the pair is fluctuating within a rectangle formation, highlighting a phase of consolidation and uncertainty in directional conviction.

The pair is still trading with a bearish bias in the short term, as spot remains below both the nine-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). This positioning below key short- and medium-term trend indicators suggests that any rebounds are vulnerable to selling pressure. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 43, pointing to fading bullish momentum rather than a clear oversold condition.

Key Technical Levels

On the downside, initial support is seen at the lower edge of the prevailing rectangle pattern around 0.5790. Below that, the pair faces another important level at the two-week low of 0.5782, set on June 8. A decisive move under this combined support zone would expose the area around the six-month low at 0.5681, which was registered on April 6.

On the upside, the first resistance level is located at the nine-day EMA at 0.5853, followed by the 50-day EMA at 0.5875. A sustained break above these moving averages could open the way for a move toward the upper boundary of the rectangle near 0.5990, and then the three-month high of 0.5995, which was hit on February 29.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

New Zealand Dollar Performance Against Major Currencies

The table below summarizes today’s percentage changes in the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) versus other major currencies. Among the listed pairs, the New Zealand Dollar showed its strongest relative performance against the Japanese Yen.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.02% -0.07% 0.05% -0.04% 0.00% -0.18% -0.04% EUR 0.02% -0.02% 0.09% -0.01% 0.07% -0.12% 0.01% GBP 0.07% 0.02% 0.13% 0.06% 0.06% -0.11% 0.04% JPY -0.05% -0.09% -0.13% -0.08% -0.03% -0.21% -0.08% CAD 0.04% 0.01% -0.06% 0.08% 0.04% -0.12% 0.00% AUD -0.00% -0.07% -0.06% 0.03% -0.04% -0.16% -0.04% NZD 0.18% 0.12% 0.11% 0.21% 0.12% 0.16% 0.12% CHF 0.04% -0.01% -0.04% 0.08% -0.00% 0.04% -0.12%

The heat map should be read by selecting the base currency from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, choosing the New Zealand Dollar as the base currency on the left and moving across to the US Dollar column gives the percentage move for NZD (base)/USD (quote).