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Home » Forex and Currency News » USD/MYR holds close to highs last seen on January 12th

USD/MYR holds close to highs last seen on January 12th

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated:

The USD/MYR currency pair held in proximity to a 21-week high of 4.0700 on Monday, as the latest stronger-than-expected US Non-farm Payrolls report added to US Dollar strength.

The US economy has generated 172,000 jobs in May, exceeding the 85,000 consensus forecast and surpassing the prior month’s upwardly revised figure of 179,000. The US unemployment rate remained at 4.3%, matching expectations.

The data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would likely maintain a hawkish policy stance.

Concerns that the war-related surge in energy prices could stoke inflation are also adding to expectations of tighter US monetary policy. As per the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, market participants are currently assigning more than a 70% probability that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by at least 25 basis points this year.

This outlook, combined with ongoing geopolitical risks, will likely remain supportive factors for the safe-haven US Dollar.

Geopolitical tensions remained elevated as hostilities in the Middle East intensified. On Sunday, Israel carried out renewed strikes on Lebanon despite an existing truce, undermining expectations for a resolution to the regional conflict and postponing the expected resumption of crude shipments through the key Strait of Hormuz.

Iran responded by firing multiple rounds of missiles toward Israel, issuing warnings against further military operations in Lebanon and threatening a fragile ceasefire amid stalled peace talks.

The United States and Iran still differ on a number of significant issues, including Tehran’s nuclear activities and the status of the Strait of Hormuz.

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