Zoox Initiates Recall of Autonomous Test Fleet Over Software Safety Risk

Key Moments

Amazon-owned Zoox is recalling 332 self-driving vehicles in the United States.

The issue involves an Automated Driving Systems software error that may prompt vehicles to cross or halt in front of oncoming traffic.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration disclosed the recall on Tuesday, citing an elevated crash risk.

Regulator Flags Safety Concern in Zoox Automated Driving Software

Amazon’s autonomous driving subsidiary Zoox is conducting a recall of 332 vehicles in the United States following the identification of a problem in its Automated Driving Systems software. According to a statement from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued on Tuesday, the software defect can lead vehicles to either move into the path of oncoming traffic or come to a stop in front of it.

NHTSA stated that this behavior increases the likelihood of a collision, prompting the recall action.

Scope and Nature of the Recall

The recall covers 332 Zoox vehicles deployed in the U.S. that are equipped with the affected Automated Driving Systems software. The identified error relates specifically to how the software manages vehicle movement in scenarios involving oncoming traffic, with the potential to cause unsafe positioning on the roadway.

Aspect Details Company Zoox (Amazon’s self-driving unit) Regulator U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Number of vehicles affected 332 Location United States Issue identified Automated Driving Systems software error Primary risk Vehicles may cross or stop in front of oncoming traffic, increasing crash risk Disclosure timing NHTSA statement on Tuesday

Regulatory Focus on Crash Risk

NHTSA described the situation as a safety concern because the faulty Automated Driving Systems software may cause Zoox vehicles to behave unpredictably relative to oncoming traffic. By either crossing into the path of or stopping in front of approaching vehicles, the system could elevate the risk of a crash, leading the agency to announce the recall.