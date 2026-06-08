Sterling Rebounds vs Yen as Risks Limit Further Upside

Key Moments

GBP/JPY bounces from a one-week low near 213.30 but trades below 214.00 in early European dealings

Expectations of potential Japanese intervention and BoJ rate hikes help support the Yen and restrain the cross

UK political instability surrounding Prime Minister Keir Starmer weighs on the Pound and curbs further gains

GBP/JPY Edges Higher From One-Week Low

GBP/JPY is seeing mild buying interest after touching an over one-week trough around the 213.30 area earlier on Monday. The cross is holding modest intraday gains through the first half of the European session but remains capped below the 214.00 level, keeping would-be aggressive buyers cautious amid conflicting signals in the broader macro backdrop.

Yen Supported by Intervention Risk and BoJ Expectations

The Japanese Yen continues to struggle to attract strong demand as investors stay focused on concerns that Japan’s economy could remain under pressure from the Middle East conflict and ongoing supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, the British Pound is drawing some support from a slight decline in the US Dollar, providing a tailwind for the GBP/JPY pair.

However, bearish positioning in the Yen appears constrained by speculation that Japanese authorities could again intervene to shore up the domestic currency. In addition, data released earlier in the day showed that Japan’s economy grew by 0.5% in the first quarter, surpassing consensus expectations and reinforcing market bets that the Bank of Japan may lift interest rates at its June 15-16 meeting. These factors help to limit Yen losses and are likely to act as a ceiling on further GBP/JPY upside.

UK Political Uncertainty Weighs on Sterling

On the UK side, political risk remains an additional headwind for the Pound. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s authority has been “severely shaken” following the resignations of junior ministers, heightening uncertainty around the domestic political landscape. This backdrop could continue to undermine GBP demand and keep rallies in GBP/JPY in check.

With no significant economic data releases on the calendar, the current fundamentals suggest that any additional intraday moves in the cross are likely to face strong resistance and remain contained.

JPY Performance Over the Last 30 Days

Over the last 30 days, the Japanese Yen has shown varying performance against major currencies. According to the data, the Yen was the strongest versus the New Zealand Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.75% 1.68% 2.08% 2.05% 2.29% 2.34% 2.15% EUR -1.75% -0.09% 0.33% 0.32% 0.45% 0.55% 0.40% GBP -1.68% 0.09% 0.45% 0.41% 0.62% 0.68% 0.49% JPY -2.08% -0.33% -0.45% -0.04% 0.04% 0.18% 0.10% CAD -2.05% -0.32% -0.41% 0.04% 0.05% 0.23% 0.10% AUD -2.29% -0.45% -0.62% -0.04% -0.05% 0.15% -0.04% NZD -2.34% -0.55% -0.68% -0.18% -0.23% -0.15% -0.25% CHF -2.15% -0.40% -0.49% -0.10% -0.10% 0.04% 0.25%

The heat map represents percentage moves of major currencies against one another. The base currency is taken from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, selecting the Japanese Yen on the left and moving across to the US Dollar cell shows the percentage change for JPY (base)/USD (quote).