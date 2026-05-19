Google and Blackstone Launch $5B AI Cloud Chip Venture

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Blackstone will commit $5 billion and hold a majority stake in a new AI-focused cloud company built on Google’s specialized chips.

The venture intends to deploy 500 megawatts of computing capacity by 2027, with plans to significantly scale beyond that level.

The initiative is positioned to compete with providers such as CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ: CRWV) and to bolster Google’s in-house AI chip strategy against NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).

New AI Cloud Platform Backed by Google and Blackstone

Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) announced plans to create a new artificial intelligence cloud company built on Google’s proprietary chips. The news lifted both stocks in premarket U.S. trading on Tuesday, according to a joint statement from the firms.

Under the agreement, Blackstone will inject $5 billion into the new company and will hold a controlling interest in the venture. Google will contribute its technology stack, including specialized hardware and supporting software and services.

Scale and Expansion Plans

The partners stated that the new platform is designed to deliver 500 megawatts of computing capacity by 2027. They also indicated that this is only an initial target, with the intention of “substantially increasing” capacity over time as demand for AI infrastructure grows.

Aspect Details Total planned investment $5 billion (by Blackstone) Ownership structure Blackstone as majority owner Initial capacity goal 500 megawatts of computing capacity by 2027 Core technology supplier Google’s specialized AI chips and related software/services

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Positioning

The new cloud company is expected to compete with existing AI compute providers such as CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ: CRWV). At the same time, it represents an effort by Google to accelerate the commercialization of its own AI computing hardware.

The venture introduces another alternative in a market where NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been widely viewed as the technology leader. Rapid growth in AI-related workloads has led many firms to look beyond NVIDIA’s processors to meet surging demand for computing power.

Google’s AI Chip Contribution

Google recently introduced a new processor tailored to run AI models. As part of the partnership, the company will provide its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) to power the new infrastructure. Google will also deliver associated software and services, integrating its chip ecosystem into the Blackstone-controlled platform.

The collaboration aligns Google’s chip development with Blackstone’s capital and ownership, aiming to capture growing demand from enterprises and developers seeking AI-optimized cloud resources.