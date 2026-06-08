Forint Surge Puts Exchange Rate Stability in Focus

Key Moments

ING economists say the Hungarian Forint has gained 11-12% against the euro since mid-March despite geopolitical uncertainty.

Over the past two years, the HUF has strengthened by about 15%, exceeding ERM II volatility limits.

Meanwhile, ING expects policymakers to prioritize exchange rate stability and keep EUR/HUF near the 360-370 range.

ING Highlights Strong Forint Rally

ING economists Peter Virovacz and Zoltán Homolya say the Hungarian Forint (HUF) has strengthened sharply. As a result, investors are rethinking Hungary’s position within Europe.

According to their analysis, many investors now view Hungary as closely linked to the eurozone. Therefore, authorities may focus more on exchange rate stability than on further currency gains.

Instead, policymakers are likely to prefer EUR/HUF trading near what ING describes as a fair value range.

Export Sector Faces Challenges

A stronger forint creates challenges for Hungary’s export-driven economy. In particular, exporters may find it harder to compete in foreign markets.

ING notes that the scale of the currency’s rise has become a major concern. Despite geopolitical tensions, the HUF has gained 11-12% since mid-March.

Over the last two years, the currency has strengthened by roughly 15%. Moreover, that move would exceed ERM II volatility criteria.

The economists add that many businesses and investors did not expect such a rapid shift after years of currency weakness.

Investor Sentiment Improves

At the same time, stronger exchange rates reflect improving investor confidence. International investors now see Hungary more favorably than in previous years.

Consequently, demand for Hungarian assets has increased. As long as sentiment remains positive, the HUF could continue to attract support.

However, ING warns that excessive appreciation could create economic risks.

Authorities Likely to Favor Stability

While further gains remain possible, ING believes policymakers will prefer a stable currency. Both the central bank and the government understand the risks of an overly strong forint.

Therefore, they are likely to target exchange rate stability rather than encourage additional appreciation.

ING estimates a fair value range of 360-370 for EUR/HUF. As a result, authorities may feel most comfortable if the currency pair trades within that band.

For now, the economists expect stability to take priority over further HUF strength.

EUR/HUF Dynamics at a Glance