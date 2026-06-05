Silver Slides as Fed Signals and Jobs Data Weigh

Key Moments

XAG/USD drops 2% to around $72.40 during Asian trading and falls below the $72.50 level.

Meanwhile, Fed officials signal that interest rates may stay high or rise further due to inflation risks.

Investors now await the May US Nonfarm Payrolls report. Economists expect 85K new jobs and a 4.3% unemployment rate.

Silver Falls as Higher Rate Expectations Weigh

Silver (XAG/USD) declines to around $72.40 during Asian trading on Friday. The metal loses roughly 2% as investors react to recent comments from Federal Reserve officials.

Fed policymakers continue to highlight inflation risks. As a result, markets expect interest rates to remain high for longer. Some investors even see room for additional rate hikes.

Higher interest rates typically hurt non-yielding assets such as Silver. Consequently, investors may prefer assets that offer income, such as bonds and cash instruments.

Fed Officials Keep Focus on Inflation

On Thursday, Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid stressed the importance of controlling inflation. Speaking at the Bank of Kansas City Economic Forum, he said inflation remains the biggest risk facing the economy.

He also noted that policymakers must decide whether to keep rates steady or raise them further to meet the Fed’s inflation target.

Therefore, investors continue to expect a cautious Fed approach. That outlook remains a headwind for Silver prices.

Markets Await Key Jobs Report

Attention now turns to the May US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, due at 12:30 GMT. The report could provide fresh clues about the Federal Reserve’s next move.

Economists expect the US economy to have added 85,000 jobs in May. That would be lower than April’s 115,000 increase. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate is expected to remain at 4.3%.

Investors will also watch Average Hourly Earnings closely. Analysts forecast annual wage growth to slow to 3.4% from 3.6%.

If employment data beats expectations, markets could strengthen bets on a hawkish Fed. However, weaker data may have a smaller impact because policymakers remain focused on inflation.

What Is Nonfarm Payrolls?

Nonfarm Payrolls measures the monthly change in US employment outside the agricultural sector. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) publishes the report each month.

Payroll data often moves financial markets because it offers insight into the health of the economy. In addition, revisions to previous reports can trigger significant market reactions.

Generally, stronger-than-expected payroll growth supports the US Dollar. Conversely, weaker figures can pressure the currency. However, traders also consider unemployment data and revisions before making decisions.

Indicator Detail Economic Indicator Nonfarm Payrolls Next Release Fri Jun 05, 2026, 12:30 GMT Frequency Monthly Consensus Forecast 85K Previous Reading 115K Source US Bureau of Labor Statistics

Why Traders Watch the Jobs Report

The US jobs report is one of the most important economic releases each month. As a result, currency traders monitor it closely.

The Federal Reserve aims to achieve both price stability and maximum employment. Therefore, employment and wage trends play a major role in policy decisions.

Markets often experience sharp moves after the NFP release. When payroll growth exceeds expectations, the US Dollar usually strengthens. On the other hand, weaker results often weigh on the currency.