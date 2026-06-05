Australia Reacts as China Centralizes Iron Ore Buying

Key Moments

China has created China Mineral Resources Group to centralize iron ore purchases and promote yuan-based trade.

Meanwhile, Australian producers are exploring state-backed marketing structures to strengthen their bargaining position.

In addition, industry leaders are studying Indonesia’s single-desk export model as a possible template.

China Strengthens Its Buying Power

Rabobank strategist Benjamin Picton highlighted growing concerns among Australia’s major iron ore producers. The focus is China’s increasing influence over global iron ore purchasing.

According to Picton, China is taking steps to strengthen its position in the market. As a result, Australian producers are considering ways to protect their pricing power.

China recently established China Mineral Resources Group, a state-owned company that manages iron ore purchases for the country’s steel industry. The group aims to coordinate imports and use its scale to secure better terms.

In addition, the organization seeks to increase the use of the Chinese yuan (CNY) in iron ore transactions instead of the US Dollar.

Australian Producers Face New Challenges

Australia supplies more than half of the world’s seaborne iron ore. However, producers have seen their influence weaken in recent years.

New supply from West Africa has increased competition. At the same time, Australian miners lack a unified marketing structure to counter China’s centralized buying strategy.

Consequently, many producers believe they need a stronger collective approach to maintain leverage in future negotiations.

Industry Seeks Government Support

Australia’s largest iron ore companies are now engaging with policymakers in Canberra. They are discussing ways to improve pricing power and gain greater control over trade settlement terms.

According to reports, producers want a framework that allows them to negotiate more effectively with large buyers. They also want a greater say in the currencies used for trade.

Therefore, government involvement could become an important part of Australia’s response strategy.

Indonesia Provides a Potential Model

Producers are also examining international examples. In particular, Indonesia has attracted attention for its centralized export marketing system.

The country uses a single-desk approach for commodities such as coal, palm oil, and ferroalloys. As a result, it has strengthened its position in global commodity markets.

Indonesia also holds the world’s largest nickel reserves. This gives it significant influence in industries linked to stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries.

For that reason, some Australian industry participants view Indonesia’s model as a possible blueprint for future reforms.

Market Structure Snapshot