Cardano Near Multi-Year Lows as On-Chain Signals Bottom

Key Moments

ADA trades around $0.1600 after a roughly 30% slide last week, with price pressure persisting on Wednesday.

Dormant supply spent surged to 40.6 billion ADA on June 9, signaling possible exhaustion of long-term seller activity.

Futures Open Interest has fallen to $347.55 million, the lowest since November 10, 2024, reflecting weaker retail participation.

Market Overview

Cardano (ADA) is down roughly 3% so far on Wednesday and is hovering near $0.1600 at press time, placing the token at risk of breaking below $0.1500. Such a move would take ADA to levels last seen in December 2020.

The latest leg lower extends an approximate 30% weekly decline and underscores heavy selling pressure that continues to erode retail appetite. At the same time, on-chain data points to a surge in long-dormant tokens moving back into circulation, a pattern often associated with capitulation and the potential formation of a price floor.

On-Chain Signals: Dormant Supply Spent

Spikes in dormant supply spent typically reflect long-term holders capitulating and offloading their coins. For Cardano, Santiment data shows several notable increases in dormant supply spent in early June, surpassing 20 billion ADA.

The largest move occurred on June 9, when dormant supply spent surged to 40.6 billion ADA. This wave of long-held tokens re-entering the market caused a pause in the rise of the average wallet age, confirming that multiple dormant wallets exited their positions.

While long-term investors could still continue to sell, such pronounced spikes are often viewed as an exhaustion signal of selling pressure, potentially preceding a market turning point.

Retail Demand and Derivatives Positioning

Cardano’s sharp decline has coincided with weakening interest from retail participants. The roughly 30% drop last week aligned with a tweet from founder Charles Hoskinson, stating, “I’m taking a break, TTYL.” Subsequent clarifications that he was stepping back only from social media while remaining focused on development did not fully stem market speculation.

Derivatives data from CoinGlass shows a steep contraction in ADA futures Open Interest (OI). On Wednesday, OI stands at $347.55 million, its lowest reading since November 10, 2024, down from $585.35 million on May 12. Such a decline typically reflects traders closing leveraged positions as they become more risk-averse.

Metric Date / Reference Value Implication Spot price (press time) Wednesday $0.1600 Near multi-year lows, under heavy selling pressure Weekly performance Last week -30% Sharp drawdown impacting sentiment Dormant supply spent spike June (multiple), peak June 9 Over 20 billion ADA; 40.6 billion ADA on June 9 Signals long-term holder capitulation, possible seller exhaustion Futures Open Interest May 12 vs Wednesday $585.35 million → $347.55 million Steady unwinding of leveraged positions Key recent high Monday $0.1745 Initial short-term resistance Nearest downside level Saturday low $0.1486 Immediate technical floor

Technical Landscape: Trend and Momentum

From a technical standpoint, ADA remains firmly in a downtrend. The token is trading well below its 50-, 100-, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which now serve as overhead resistance.

The cluster of medium- and long-term EMAs emphasizes the prevailing bearish structure. The 50-day EMA is positioned around $0.2275, while the 100-day EMA is near $0.2552, underscoring the distance ADA would need to cover to challenge the broader negative trend.

Momentum indicators on the daily chart confirm the weak tone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 21, deep in oversold territory, indicating intense downside pressure. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) lines remain below zero, suggesting that bearish momentum is still in control, even if short-lived relief bounces may occur.