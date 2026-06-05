AI Concerns and Geopolitics Pressure U.S. Futures

Key Moments
- U.S. index futures showed muted moves, with Dow futures up 61 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures traded lower.
- Lululemon Athletica cut its full-year outlook on softer North American demand, pressuring the stock in premarket trade.
- Merlin jumped after completing a review of its C-130J autonomy program with the U.S. government, while Chipotle gained on an analyst upgrade.
Futures Trade Mixed Amid Middle East Concerns and AI Fatigue
Investing.com – U.S. equity futures were broadly subdued on Friday, as investors weighed persistent tensions in the Middle East and signs of fatigue in the artificial intelligence trade.
Market participants were also positioning ahead of the latest monthly U.S. jobs report, which investors are watching for clues on how the labor market is holding up against headwinds linked to the Iran war.
By 03:36 ET (07:36 GMT), Dow futures were up 61 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were lower by 32 points, or 0.4%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 290 points, or 1.0%.
Premarket Stock Movers
Several individual names saw notable moves in premarket trading, driven by earnings, outlook revisions, and analyst actions.
|Company
|Move (Premarket)
|Key Driver
|DocuSign
|Lower
|Quarterly results and investor focus on AI-powered contracts platform
|Lululemon Athletica
|Sharply lower
|Cut to full-year forecast amid weaker North American demand
|Merlin
|Higher
|Completion of U.S. government review of C-130J autonomy program
|ServiceTitan
|Higher
|First-quarter revenue above expectations
|Cooper Companies
|Higher
|Second-quarter sales and profit beat on strong contact lens demand
|Chipotle
|Higher
|JPMorgan upgrade to “overweight”
|G-III Apparel Group
|Higher
|Raised outlook for annual adjusted EPS
|Samsara
|Lower
|Reaction to first-quarter results
|Cypherpunk Technologies
|Lower
|Drop in crypto token Zcash
Company Highlights
DocuSign
Shares of DocuSign moved lower after the company released its latest quarterly figures. Analysts cited by Bloomberg News highlighted that investors are focused on how the group will scale its AI-powered contracts platform.
Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica reduced its full-year financial guidance, pointing to softening demand in North America. The revision pushed the athleisure retailer’s stock sharply down in premarket trading.
Merlin
Aerospace and defense firm Merlin rallied after announcing the successful completion of a review of its C-130J autonomy program conducted with the U.S. government.
ServiceTitan
Software provider ServiceTitan traded higher after reporting first-quarter revenue that surpassed expectations.
Cooper Companies
Cooper Companies advanced as second-quarter sales and earnings exceeded forecasts, supported by robust demand for contact lenses.
Chipotle
Chipotle edged up after JPMorgan raised its rating on the company to “overweight,” saying the shares represented a “rare valuation opportunity.”
G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group gained after the clothing company lifted its projection for full-year adjusted earnings per share.
Samsara
GPS fleet tracking provider Samsara slipped following the release of its first-quarter results.
Cypherpunk Technologies
Cypherpunk Technologies declined in tandem with a drop in the cryptocurrency token Zcash.