AI Concerns and Geopolitics Pressure U.S. Futures

Key Moments

U.S. index futures showed muted moves, with Dow futures up 61 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures traded lower.

Lululemon Athletica cut its full-year outlook on softer North American demand, pressuring the stock in premarket trade.

Merlin jumped after completing a review of its C-130J autonomy program with the U.S. government, while Chipotle gained on an analyst upgrade.

Futures Trade Mixed Amid Middle East Concerns and AI Fatigue

Investing.com – U.S. equity futures were broadly subdued on Friday, as investors weighed persistent tensions in the Middle East and signs of fatigue in the artificial intelligence trade.

Market participants were also positioning ahead of the latest monthly U.S. jobs report, which investors are watching for clues on how the labor market is holding up against headwinds linked to the Iran war.

By 03:36 ET (07:36 GMT), Dow futures were up 61 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were lower by 32 points, or 0.4%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 290 points, or 1.0%.

Premarket Stock Movers

Several individual names saw notable moves in premarket trading, driven by earnings, outlook revisions, and analyst actions.

Company Move (Premarket) Key Driver DocuSign Lower Quarterly results and investor focus on AI-powered contracts platform Lululemon Athletica Sharply lower Cut to full-year forecast amid weaker North American demand Merlin Higher Completion of U.S. government review of C-130J autonomy program ServiceTitan Higher First-quarter revenue above expectations Cooper Companies Higher Second-quarter sales and profit beat on strong contact lens demand Chipotle Higher JPMorgan upgrade to “overweight” G-III Apparel Group Higher Raised outlook for annual adjusted EPS Samsara Lower Reaction to first-quarter results Cypherpunk Technologies Lower Drop in crypto token Zcash

Company Highlights

DocuSign

Shares of DocuSign moved lower after the company released its latest quarterly figures. Analysts cited by Bloomberg News highlighted that investors are focused on how the group will scale its AI-powered contracts platform.

Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica reduced its full-year financial guidance, pointing to softening demand in North America. The revision pushed the athleisure retailer’s stock sharply down in premarket trading.

Merlin

Aerospace and defense firm Merlin rallied after announcing the successful completion of a review of its C-130J autonomy program conducted with the U.S. government.

ServiceTitan

Software provider ServiceTitan traded higher after reporting first-quarter revenue that surpassed expectations.

Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies advanced as second-quarter sales and earnings exceeded forecasts, supported by robust demand for contact lenses.

Chipotle

Chipotle edged up after JPMorgan raised its rating on the company to “overweight,” saying the shares represented a “rare valuation opportunity.”

G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group gained after the clothing company lifted its projection for full-year adjusted earnings per share.

Samsara

GPS fleet tracking provider Samsara slipped following the release of its first-quarter results.

Cypherpunk Technologies

Cypherpunk Technologies declined in tandem with a drop in the cryptocurrency token Zcash.