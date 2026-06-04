USD/JPY Pulls Back as Intervention Jitters Emerge

Key Moments

USD/JPY eased during the Asian session after briefly touching a more than one-month high near the 160.00 level.

Profit-taking in the US Dollar following the Israel-Lebanon truce and renewed intervention concerns pressured the pair but failed to trigger strong follow-through selling.

Technical structure remains bullish, with support around 159.45-159.44 and upside focus on the channel top near 160.14.

Market Overview

USD/JPY came under mild selling pressure in Asian trading on Thursday, retreating from an over one-month peak reached earlier in the session. The move lower followed renewed speculation that Japanese authorities could intervene again to support the Japanese Yen (JPY) as the pair traded near the closely watched 160.00 psychological level.

At the same time, the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement encouraged some investors to lock in gains on the US Dollar (USD), adding to the downward pressure on the pair. Despite this, the decline lacked momentum, leaving spot prices still hovering close to the 160.00 threshold and the recent high.

Geopolitics and Policy Expectations

Concerns over the broader economic fallout from the Middle East conflict continue to temper enthusiasm for the JPY and limit the scope for a more decisive downside move in USD/JPY. Uncertainty surrounding US-Iran peace negotiations also weighs on sentiment.

In parallel, expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will maintain a hawkish stance provide ongoing support for the USD. This policy backdrop is helping to cap losses in the pair, even as speculation about potential Japanese intervention resurfaces.

Technical Picture: Uptrend Intact but Momentum Slows

From a technical standpoint, USD/JPY continues to trade within an upward-sloping channel on the short-term charts, preserving a constructive bias. The lower boundary of this channel aligns with the 200-period simple moving average (SMA), which offered support to the pair on Wednesday.

Momentum signals are mixed but still lean positive. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the midline, indicating modest bullish momentum, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has flattened slightly below the zero line. This configuration suggests a gradual, slower advance rather than a sharp reversal lower.

A corrective dip toward the 159.45 area – where multiple technical levels converge – is expected to draw fresh buying interest. A clear break below this zone could trigger additional technical selling and open the door to a deeper pullback. As long as buyers continue to defend support above 159.44, the broader directional bias remains skewed to the upside, with a renewed push toward the channel resistance near 160.14 seen as the primary upside scenario.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

USD/JPY 4-Hour Chart

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

Japanese Yen Performance Over the Last 30 Days

Over the past 30 days, the Japanese Yen has shown varying performance against major currencies, with its strongest showing versus the Canadian Dollar. The table below details percentage changes for the JPY and other key currencies over this period.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD — 0.71% 0.76% 1.66% 2.05% 0.54% -0.02% 0.83% EUR -0.71% — 0.06% 0.97% 1.36% -0.20% -0.70% 0.17% GBP -0.76% -0.06% — 0.92% 1.29% -0.23% -0.76% 0.12% JPY -1.66% -0.97% -0.92% — 0.35% -1.16% -1.66% -0.82% CAD -2.05% -1.36% -1.29% -0.35% — -1.50% -2.00% -1.16% AUD -0.54% 0.20% 0.23% 1.16% 1.50% — -0.54% 0.39% NZD 0.02% 0.70% 0.76% 1.66% 2.00% 0.54% — 0.89% CHF -0.83% -0.17% -0.12% 0.82% 1.16% -0.39% -0.89% —

The heat map should be read by selecting the base currency from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, choosing the Japanese Yen as the base currency and moving horizontally to the US Dollar cell shows the percentage change for JPY (base)/USD (quote) over the last 30 days.