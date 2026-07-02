Netflix Slides as Valuation Nears Historic Lows

Key Moments

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares recently traded just above $73 following a 10-for-1 stock split in November 2025, leaving the stock down nearly 45% over the past 12 months.

The company reported stronger first-quarter revenue, operating income and full-year margin guidance while revenue sits at an all-time high.

Despite the sharp decline and technical weakness, analysts maintain broadly positive views, and a recently authorized $25 billion buyback program underscores management’s confidence.

Valuation Reset After Steep Price Decline

Netflix shares have retreated sharply from their 2025 peak, dragging the stock’s valuation down even as the company continues to grow its top line. The streaming leader’s stock, which not long ago was one of the standout performers in the mega-cap universe, has given back much of those gains after reaching record highs in 2025.

Following the 10-for-1 stock split that became effective in November 2025, Netflix recently changed hands just above $73. On a split-adjusted basis, that price leaves the stock lower by nearly 45% over the last 12 months and about 30% below mid-April levels.

At these prices, the shares are trading near territory last seen in 2024 and only slightly above the company’s split-adjusted trading range from 2021. That backdrop stands in contrast to a business that is still expanding revenue, improving profitability and returning capital via share repurchases, prompting some investors to question whether the market has pushed the stock too far to the downside.

Bulls contend that it has, arguing that once investors look beyond the recent technical damage, Netflix at current levels warrants renewed attention.

1: Compressed Earnings Multiple Contrasts With Growth Profile

A central pillar of the bullish view is the reset in Netflix’s valuation. The stock is now valued at roughly 23 times earnings, which is described as near the low end of its historical range and “close to the cheapest it has ever been.” That compares with a price-to-earnings ratio above 50 for much of the prior year, making today’s multiple appear unusually low for a company of Netflix’s size and positioning.

Such a multiple might typically be associated with a business facing deteriorating results. However, Netflix is not exhibiting the characteristics of a company in decline. Instead, the company’s fundamental trajectory is moving in the opposite direction of the share price, a setup that supporters say has historically rewarded patient investors.

2: Revenue at Record Levels and Strategy Execution

Netflix’s operating performance provides the second leg of the bullish thesis. The company’s first-quarter report highlighted stronger revenue, rising operating income and higher full-year margin guidance, reinforcing the argument that the business remains on solid footing.

Revenue is described as being at an all-time high, supported by several strategic initiatives. One key development has been the rollout of an ad-supported subscription tier, which has become a notable contributor to revenue and carries higher margins than the traditional subscription offering.

Another strategic decision was the choice to abandon the proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD). While that move initially appeared to some as a setback, it is now widely characterized as a disciplined choice that preserved the balance sheet and allowed the company to allocate capital elsewhere. In particular, it freed resources for more aggressive share repurchases.

Management’s stance on capital allocation is underscored by a recently authorized $25 billion share repurchase program. That authorization is cited as evidence that the leadership team sees value in the current share price consistent with the bullish narrative.

Key Fundamental and Capital Allocation Metrics Current Description Revenue level At an all-time high First-quarter operating income Stronger versus prior comparisons Full-year margin guidance Raised, supporting a bullish outlook Ad-supported tier Meaningful revenue contributor with higher margins Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) deal Abandoned, viewed as a disciplined capital decision Share repurchase authorization $25 billion buyback program recently approved

3: Technical Readings Signal Deeply Oversold Conditions

The third argument in favor of the stock centers on technical indicators. Netflix’s relative strength index (RSI) recently dropped to 20, a level that is described as being deep within oversold territory and often associated with the formation of price lows.

The RSI has since moved up to around 33, and the shares have shown signs of stabilizing, with the stock appearing to carve out a small base over roughly the last 10 days. Together, those developments suggest to some observers that selling pressure could be fading.

Supporters of the stock note that when a company with Netflix’s perceived quality suffers a rapid and severe decline to extreme oversold readings, it often does not take long before buyers begin to re-enter.

4: Analyst Community Largely Maintains Positive Stance

The final component of the bullish case comes from Wall Street research coverage. Despite the share price pullback and some downward revisions to price objectives, several firms have kept favorable recommendations in place.

For instance, Jefferies reduced its price target on Netflix last month but kept a Buy rating. MoffettNathanson also lowered its target while maintaining a Buy rating. Across the broader analyst community, the consensus price target is described as implying more than 50% upside from recent trading levels, signaling that many on Wall Street still expect a meaningful rebound.

For investors willing to look past the negative chart over the past year, proponents argue that Netflix is positioned as a potential “comeback” candidate. They point to the intersection of a significantly compressed valuation, record revenue, expanding margins, a large buyback authorization and technical indicators that are starting to improve. While recent price action may counsel caution, the company’s underlying metrics are portrayed as sending a different message.

Positioning Netflix Against Other Opportunities

The discussion around Netflix also occurs within the context of broader equity opportunities. The article notes that some analysts currently view other names more favorably, stating that there are five stocks that top analysts prefer over Netflix at this time.

Netflix currently carries a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, but those identified top-rated analysts believe that the five highlighted alternatives represent more attractive opportunities.

The article directs readers to “View The Five Stocks Here” for details on those preferred names, but no additional specifics about the individual stocks are provided in the text.

Related Focus on Gold as a Strategic Asset

Alongside the analysis of Netflix, the article references a thematic report on gold. The “2026 Gold Forecasting Report” is described as emphasizing gold’s role in protecting wealth in the face of inflation, economic changes and global uncertainty. The report is positioned as a resource for investors considering long-term planning or seeking assets that may provide resilience during turbulent periods.

Readers are invited to “Get This Free Report” for further insight into those gold-related perspectives.