EUR/JPY Holds Firm as Intervention Risks Cap Upside

Key Moments

EUR/JPY trades around 185.65 in early European dealings, maintaining modest gains above 185.50.

Concerns about potential Japanese foreign exchange intervention temper further upside for the cross.

EUR/JPY sustains a constructive tone above the Bollinger middle band near 185.15 and the 100-day SMA at 184.48.

Fundamental Drivers

The EUR/JPY pair is posting slight gains around 185.65 in early European trading on Thursday, with the broader bias remaining positive while the cross trades above the 185.50 area. However, the scope for additional appreciation appears constrained by market worries that Japanese authorities could step into the foreign exchange market.

Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Wednesday that officials are standing ready to respond appropriately on foreign exchange if required. Katayama added that she aligns with the Bank of Japan (BoJ) governor on several matters.

At the same time, the comparatively firm stance of the European Central Bank is seen as helping to cushion downside pressure on the common currency. A Reuters poll of economists indicated that the ECB is likely to lift its deposit rate to 2.25% at its upcoming June policy meeting, with another rise viewed as likely in September.

Technical Setup and Key Levels

On the daily chart, EUR/JPY is quoted at 185.64, retaining a moderate bullish tone as it consolidates above the Bollinger middle band around 185.15 and the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) near 184.48. The cross is trading in the upper portion of its recent Bollinger envelope, with the upper band around 186.02 acting as the first notable resistance barrier. The Relative Strength Index (14) near 55 points to a steady upward bias without signaling stretched conditions.

A sustained daily close above the Bollinger upper band at 186.02 would signal scope for the advance to extend toward fresh highs in the coming sessions. On the downside, initial technical support is positioned at the Bollinger middle band near 185.15, followed by the 100-day SMA at 184.48 and the lower Bollinger band around 184.28, an area where dip-buying interest would be anticipated if the current pullback deepens.