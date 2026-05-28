CHF Eases as Risk-Off Lifts USD, SNB Ready to Intervene

Key Moments

USD/CHF traded around 0.7895 during early European hours on Thursday as the pair extended its advance.

Fresh tensions surrounding the US-Iran ceasefire supported the US Dollar while weighing on the Swiss Franc.

The Swiss National Bank’s stated willingness to counter Swiss Franc strength may limit further CHF appreciation.

Geopolitical Tensions Support USD Against CHF

USD/CHF strengthened to roughly 0.7895 in early European trading on Thursday, with investors favoring the US Dollar (USD) over the Swiss Franc (CHF) amid renewed uncertainty in the Middle East.

The move came as markets reacted to reports that the United States carried out additional strikes on an Iranian military facility said to pose a threat to US forces and maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the BBC. US officials described the operations as measured, defensive in nature, and aimed at preserving the ceasefire.

Adding to the geopolitical backdrop, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday pledged to secure a favorable agreement to bring the conflict with Iran to an end, stating that the regime would not succeed in trying to outlast him politically because

“the regime’s efforts to bore him with waiting will not work because “I don’t care about the midterm elections.”

Traders are also awaiting the release of the Swiss ZEW Survey and the US April Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index later on Thursday, data that could provide further direction for the USD/CHF pair.

SNB Policy Stance and Implications for CHF

From a policy perspective, Rabobank Senior FX Strategist Jane Foley highlighted that Switzerland is experiencing firm economic expansion and solid Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) readings, yet inflation remains very subdued. As a result, she noted that there is limited urgency for the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to move toward near-term tightening.

At the same time, the SNB has indicated a stronger inclination to step in against periods of excessive Swiss Franc strength, particularly while risks linked to the Iran conflict remain elevated. This positioning suggests that potential gains in CHF may be constrained in the short run, even as the currency retains its traditional appeal as a safe-haven asset.

Current Market Snapshot: USD/CHF

Instrument Level Context USD/CHF 0.7895 Trading near this level in early European session on Thursday

Swiss Franc: Key Characteristics and Market Drivers

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency and ranks among the ten most actively traded currencies worldwide, with turnover that far exceeds the scale of the domestic economy. Its exchange rate is influenced by overall risk sentiment, Switzerland’s macroeconomic performance, and decisions taken by the Swiss National Bank, among other forces.

Between 2011 and 2015, the Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The sudden removal of this peg triggered a rise of more than 20% in the CHF, causing significant disruption across financial markets. Although the peg is no longer in place, CHF movements remain closely tied to the Euro, reflecting the heavy reliance of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.

Safe-Haven Status of the Swiss Franc

The Swiss Franc is widely regarded as a safe-haven currency that investors tend to favor during periods of market turbulence. Switzerland’s reputation for economic stability, a strong export base, substantial central bank reserves, and a historical stance of political neutrality contribute to this status. In times of heightened uncertainty, these attributes often draw capital into CHF and can push its value higher against currencies perceived as riskier.

Role of the Swiss National Bank

The Swiss National Bank convenes four times per year to set monetary policy, targeting an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation runs above or is expected to exceed this target, the SNB may raise policy rates in an attempt to slow price growth. Higher rates typically support CHF by boosting yields and enhancing Switzerland’s appeal to international investors. Conversely, reductions in interest rates tend to exert downward pressure on the currency.

Impact of Economic Data on CHF

Key macroeconomic indicators are closely monitored for their potential impact on the Swiss Franc. While the Swiss economy is generally stable, abrupt changes in growth, inflation, the current account balance, or the SNB’s foreign currency reserves can all trigger meaningful moves in CHF. Strong growth, low unemployment, and elevated business or consumer confidence are usually supportive for the currency. Weaker data, by contrast, can weigh on CHF as expectations for economic momentum and policy tighten.

Influence of Eurozone Conditions

Switzerland’s small, open economy is deeply intertwined with the broader Eurozone. The European Union is Switzerland’s primary trading partner and an important political counterpart, making stability in Eurozone macroeconomic conditions and monetary policy crucial for Switzerland and, by extension, for CHF. Owing to this close integration, some analytical models suggest that the correlation between EUR and CHF performance exceeds 90%, pointing to a near one-to-one alignment in their trajectories.