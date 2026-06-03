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Home » Commodities News » Jefferies Sees European REITs as Growth Value Play

Jefferies Sees European REITs as Growth Value Play

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Takeaways

  • Jefferies sees European REITs as a compelling mix of growth and value amid improving real estate fundamentals.
  • Logistics, residential, healthcare, and data center REITs are among the most attractive segments.
  • The sector benefits from stabilizing yields, improving sentiment, and renewed investor inflows.

European REITs Regain Investor Attention

:contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0} has identified European real estate investment trusts (REITs) as a key opportunity set, arguing that the sector now offers both value and growth potential.

Analysts note that the sector has begun recovering after a period of underperformance. As a result, valuations have reset to more attractive levels compared with historical averages.

Moreover, improving macro conditions and stabilizing interest rate expectations are supporting sentiment across listed real estate markets.

Key Growth Drivers Across Sectors

Jefferies highlights several structural themes driving performance in European REITs. In particular, logistics remains a key beneficiary of supply chain restructuring and e-commerce demand.

In addition, residential and student housing REITs continue to benefit from strong demographic trends and limited supply. Meanwhile, healthcare real estate is supported by aging populations and stable long-term demand.

Furthermore, data center REITs are gaining momentum as artificial intelligence and cloud computing drive rapid growth in digital infrastructure needs.

Valuation Reset Creates Opportunity

Following a sharp correction in recent years, European REIT valuations have reset significantly. Consequently, many assets now trade at a discount to underlying net asset value.

Jefferies argues that this disconnect creates an attractive entry point for long-term investors. In particular, it sees scope for both income stability and capital appreciation as markets recover.

Improving Market Conditions

Real estate markets are showing early signs of stabilization. For example, transaction activity and capital raising have started to recover in several European markets.

At the same time, yield expectations are becoming more stable as interest rate volatility eases. This is helping to restore confidence in listed real estate as an asset class.

Conclusion

Jefferies views European REITs as well positioned for a recovery phase. While risks remain tied to macroeconomic conditions, the combination of attractive valuations, structural demand drivers, and improving sentiment supports a constructive outlook.

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