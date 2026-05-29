AUD/USD Under Pressure as Strong USD Caps Upside

Key Moments

AUD/USD faces renewed selling interest near the mid-0.7100s after failing to extend its recovery from below 0.7100.

Reduced market expectations for a June RBA rate hike add further weight on the Australian Dollar.

Intraday Performance and Macro Drivers

The AUD/USD pair draws fresh selling interest on Friday, interrupting the prior session’s solid rebound from levels below 0.7100, which marked a one-week low. The pullback lacks strong downside momentum so far, with the pair fluctuating around the mid-0.7100s in early European trading. The broader backdrop of a firmer US Dollar continues to limit the upside in the Australian currency.

Market participants remain cautious despite headlines pointing to a possible peace agreement between the United States and Iran. Skepticism persists over the durability of the ceasefire given ongoing disagreements related to Tehran’s nuclear activities and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, a recent acceleration in US inflation to its fastest pace in three years has reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to lift borrowing costs, lending additional strength to the Greenback.

On the Australian side, a pullback in market pricing for a June interest rate increase by the Reserve Bank of Australia is weighing on the AUD. This softer policy outlook acts as an additional drag on the AUD/USD pair, contributing to the current downside bias.

Technical Landscape: Key Levels and Indicators

From a technical standpoint, spot prices remain constrained following a recent decisive move below the 0.7180-0.7185 congestion area. That zone combines the 100-period Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the March-May advance, forming a notable resistance barrier overhead. The inability to reclaim this band underlines the strength of the cap, although repeated failures to secure acceptance beneath the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level argue for caution among sellers looking for an extended decline.

Momentum indicators present a modestly supportive picture. The Relative Strength Index is hovering close to 53, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence line remains marginally in positive territory. These readings point more to a stabilization in pressure than to a clear break above the prevailing resistance. For the bearish tone to meaningfully ease, a sustained move above the 0.7180-0.7185 region would be required, which would then open the door toward the next significant hurdle at 0.7279, identified as a four-year peak reached earlier in the month.

Support and Resistance Overview

On the downside, the first notable cushion is located at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 0.7109. Below that, further retracement levels come into focus at 0.7056 and 0.7003. A clear and decisive break under 0.7003 would shift attention toward lower Fibonacci supports at 0.6928 and the cycle trough near 0.6833.

Level Type Comment 0.7279 Resistance Four-year high reached earlier this month 0.7180-0.7185 Resistance zone 100-period 4-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of March-May upswing 0.7109 Support 38.2% Fibonacci retracement 0.7056 Support Deeper Fibonacci retracement floor 0.7003 Support Key level; break would expose lower Fibonacci supports 0.6928 Support Lower Fibonacci support 0.6833 Support Cycle low

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Australian Dollar: Key Structural Drivers

Interest Rates and RBA Policy

One of the primary determinants of the Australian Dollar is the policy stance of the Reserve Bank of Australia. The RBA sets the benchmark rate at which domestic banks lend to each other, influencing the overall level of interest rates throughout the economy. Its central objective is to keep inflation within a 2-3% range by raising or lowering rates as needed. Comparatively higher interest rates versus other major central banks tend to support the AUD, while relatively lower rates can weigh on the currency. The RBA can also adjust credit conditions through quantitative easing or tightening, with asset purchases typically viewed as negative for the AUD and balance sheet reduction generally seen as supportive.

China, Commodities, and Iron Ore

Australia’s status as a resource-heavy economy means that commodity prices are a critical influence on the AUD, with Iron Ore being especially important. Iron Ore is described as the country’s largest export, with China identified as the main buyer. When Iron Ore prices rise, aggregate demand for the Australian Dollar usually increases, often contributing to currency strength. Conversely, falling Iron Ore prices can drag on the AUD. The health of China’s economy is closely linked to this dynamic. Strong Chinese growth typically boosts demand for Australian raw materials, goods, and services, while weaker-than-expected Chinese activity can dampen that demand. As a result, upside or downside surprises in Chinese growth data frequently show a direct impact on AUD performance.

Trade Balance and Risk Sentiment

Australia’s trade balance – the gap between export revenues and import payments – is another important factor for the currency. A surplus arising from robust export demand relative to imports tends to underpin the AUD, while a deficit can have the opposite effect. Broader market risk appetite also plays a role. In risk-on environments where investors are more willing to hold higher-yielding or growth-sensitive assets, the AUD usually benefits. In contrast, risk-off periods characterized by a shift toward safe-haven assets can pressure the Australian Dollar.