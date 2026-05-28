Dollar Tree Surges on Earnings Beat and Raised Outlook

Key Moments

Dollar Tree shares jumped +19.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter adjusted diluted EPS of $1.74, 12.6% above consensus estimates of $1.55.

The retailer lifted its full fiscal year 2026 adjusted diluted EPS forecast to $6.70-$7.10 and projected net sales from continuing operations of $20.5 billion-$20.7 billion.

Dollar Tree repurchased 5.5 million shares for $595 million in Q1 and, as of May 2, 2026, still had $1.3 billion remaining under its buyback authorization along with $1 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Strong Q1 Results Ignite Pre-Market Rally

Dollar Tree stock surged +19.3% in pre-open trading after the discount retailer released first-quarter results before the market opened, significantly surpassing profit expectations while matching revenue forecasts.

The company reported diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.76 on a GAAP basis. Adjusted diluted EPS came in at $1.74, beating analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.55 per share by 12.6%. Revenue for the quarter reached $4.98 billion, an increase of 7.2% year over year, in line with Wall Street projections.

Upgraded 2026 Outlook and Capital Return

The share price reaction was further propelled by an improved full-year outlook. For the full fiscal year 2026, Dollar Tree raised its adjusted diluted EPS guidance to a range of $6.70-$7.10. Net sales from continuing operations are now expected to land between $20.5 billion and $20.7 billion, assumptions that are based on comparable store net sales growth of 3% to 4%.

Dollar Tree also stepped up its capital return program. During the first quarter, the company repurchased 5.5 million shares of common stock for $595 million. As of May 2, 2026, it had $1.3 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization and held $1 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Metric Q1 Result / Latest Data GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations $1.76 Adjusted diluted EPS $1.74 (vs. $1.55 consensus) Quarterly revenue $4.98 billion Revenue year-over-year growth 7.2% Q1 net sales (stated later in article) $5.0 billion Q1 same-store sales growth 3.5% FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance $6.70-$7.10 FY 2026 net sales from continuing operations outlook $20.5-$20.7 billion Q1 share repurchases 5.5 million shares for $595 million Remaining repurchase authorization (as of May 2, 2026) $1.3 billion Cash and cash equivalents (as of May 2, 2026) $1 billion

Strategic Initiatives and New DoorDash Partnership

On the strategic front, Dollar Tree highlighted an expanding digital and delivery presence. The company and DoorDash announced a new partnership to provide on-demand delivery from Dollar Tree’s full U.S. store footprint on the DoorDash platform.

Commenting on the quarter, CEO Mike Creedon said: “Our first quarter results reflect continued progress across the business and demonstrate the strength of Dollar Tree’s position as the preferred destination for value, convenience, and discovery. We continued advancing our strategic plan – a more relevant assortment, agile cost management, a stronger customer connection, and new store growth coupled with improved store conditions – all driving operating margin expansion and delivering a strong bottom-line performance.”

Bearish Sentiment Reversed After Earnings Beat

The magnitude of the stock’s advance was magnified by the negative sentiment that had accumulated prior to the earnings release. In the days leading up to the report, analysts had taken a more cautious stance on the name. Truist cut its Dollar Tree price target to $107 from $142, while Wells Fargo kept its Buy rating in place. Barclays also reduced its first-half projections, bringing its first-quarter and fiscal 2026 EPS estimates to the low end of management guidance.

DLTR had fallen roughly 23% year-to-date under pressure from higher wholesale costs, tariffs, and softer discretionary spending, creating a low hurdle for the company to clear with its actual results. Broader equity markets provided little help: the S&P 500 inched up 0.02%, the Dow Jones rose 0.4%, and the NASDAQ gained 0.1%, indicating that the sharp move in Dollar Tree was driven by company-specific developments rather than macro forces.

Valuation Reset as Shares Rebound From Lows

The combination of a solid earnings beat, upgraded profit guidance, an active share repurchase program, and the newly announced DoorDash partnership helped overturn the cautious narrative that had surrounded the stock before the release.

First-quarter sales reached $5.0 billion accompanied by 3.5% same-store growth. During the same period, the company repurchased $595 million of stock and reiterated its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $6.70-$7.10.

With Dollar Tree trading well below its 52-week high of $142.40 and having recently approached lows around $84.71, today’s pre-market jump to $114.33 signals a sharp reassessment by investors following a quarter that alleviated the most pessimistic views on the company’s near-term prospects.