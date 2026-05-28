Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Dollar Tree Surges on Earnings Beat and Raised Outlook

Dollar Tree Surges on Earnings Beat and Raised Outlook

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Dollar Tree shares jumped +19.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter adjusted diluted EPS of $1.74, 12.6% above consensus estimates of $1.55.
  • The retailer lifted its full fiscal year 2026 adjusted diluted EPS forecast to $6.70-$7.10 and projected net sales from continuing operations of $20.5 billion-$20.7 billion.
  • Dollar Tree repurchased 5.5 million shares for $595 million in Q1 and, as of May 2, 2026, still had $1.3 billion remaining under its buyback authorization along with $1 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Strong Q1 Results Ignite Pre-Market Rally

Dollar Tree stock surged +19.3% in pre-open trading after the discount retailer released first-quarter results before the market opened, significantly surpassing profit expectations while matching revenue forecasts.

The company reported diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.76 on a GAAP basis. Adjusted diluted EPS came in at $1.74, beating analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.55 per share by 12.6%. Revenue for the quarter reached $4.98 billion, an increase of 7.2% year over year, in line with Wall Street projections.

Upgraded 2026 Outlook and Capital Return

The share price reaction was further propelled by an improved full-year outlook. For the full fiscal year 2026, Dollar Tree raised its adjusted diluted EPS guidance to a range of $6.70-$7.10. Net sales from continuing operations are now expected to land between $20.5 billion and $20.7 billion, assumptions that are based on comparable store net sales growth of 3% to 4%.

Dollar Tree also stepped up its capital return program. During the first quarter, the company repurchased 5.5 million shares of common stock for $595 million. As of May 2, 2026, it had $1.3 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization and held $1 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

MetricQ1 Result / Latest Data
GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations$1.76
Adjusted diluted EPS$1.74 (vs. $1.55 consensus)
Quarterly revenue$4.98 billion
Revenue year-over-year growth7.2%
Q1 net sales (stated later in article)$5.0 billion
Q1 same-store sales growth3.5%
FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance$6.70-$7.10
FY 2026 net sales from continuing operations outlook$20.5-$20.7 billion
Q1 share repurchases5.5 million shares for $595 million
Remaining repurchase authorization (as of May 2, 2026)$1.3 billion
Cash and cash equivalents (as of May 2, 2026)$1 billion

Strategic Initiatives and New DoorDash Partnership

On the strategic front, Dollar Tree highlighted an expanding digital and delivery presence. The company and DoorDash announced a new partnership to provide on-demand delivery from Dollar Tree’s full U.S. store footprint on the DoorDash platform.

Commenting on the quarter, CEO Mike Creedon said: “Our first quarter results reflect continued progress across the business and demonstrate the strength of Dollar Tree’s position as the preferred destination for value, convenience, and discovery. We continued advancing our strategic plan – a more relevant assortment, agile cost management, a stronger customer connection, and new store growth coupled with improved store conditions – all driving operating margin expansion and delivering a strong bottom-line performance.”

Bearish Sentiment Reversed After Earnings Beat

The magnitude of the stock’s advance was magnified by the negative sentiment that had accumulated prior to the earnings release. In the days leading up to the report, analysts had taken a more cautious stance on the name. Truist cut its Dollar Tree price target to $107 from $142, while Wells Fargo kept its Buy rating in place. Barclays also reduced its first-half projections, bringing its first-quarter and fiscal 2026 EPS estimates to the low end of management guidance.

DLTR had fallen roughly 23% year-to-date under pressure from higher wholesale costs, tariffs, and softer discretionary spending, creating a low hurdle for the company to clear with its actual results. Broader equity markets provided little help: the S&P 500 inched up 0.02%, the Dow Jones rose 0.4%, and the NASDAQ gained 0.1%, indicating that the sharp move in Dollar Tree was driven by company-specific developments rather than macro forces.

Valuation Reset as Shares Rebound From Lows

The combination of a solid earnings beat, upgraded profit guidance, an active share repurchase program, and the newly announced DoorDash partnership helped overturn the cautious narrative that had surrounded the stock before the release.

First-quarter sales reached $5.0 billion accompanied by 3.5% same-store growth. During the same period, the company repurchased $595 million of stock and reiterated its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $6.70-$7.10.

With Dollar Tree trading well below its 52-week high of $142.40 and having recently approached lows around $84.71, today’s pre-market jump to $114.33 signals a sharp reassessment by investors following a quarter that alleviated the most pessimistic views on the company’s near-term prospects.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Spot Silver breaches $95/oz. threshold for the first timeSpot Silver breaches $95/oz. threshold for the first time Spot Silver registered a fresh all-time high above $95/oz. on Tuesday, as US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats over Greenland sparked trade war concerns and fueled safe-haven metals demand.Trump said over the weekend that the US […]
  • KKR announces the formation of Strategic Lease Partners, a net lease investment platformKKR announces the formation of Strategic Lease Partners, a net lease investment platform Global investment firm KKR said on Thursday that it had launched Strategic Lease Partners (SLP), a new platform to invest in a diversified portfolio of triple-net lease real estate.The investment, which will come mostly from KKR’s […]
  • Gold Slumps as Inflation Fears Eclipse Safe-Haven AppealGold Slumps as Inflation Fears Eclipse Safe-Haven Appeal Key Moments Gold dropped to 4,300 USD per ounce on Tuesday and remained under pressure despite ongoing Middle East tensions. Since its March peak, gold has lost up to 25% as rising energy prices fueled expectations of tighter […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/USD within the range of 1.1332-1.1380. The pair closed at 1.1339, ticking down 0.05% on a daily basis. It has been the fifth loss in the past eight trading days. In weekly terms, EUR/USD lost 0.11% last week, […]
  • Forex Market: USD/ZAR daily forecastForex Market: USD/ZAR daily forecast Yesterday’s trade saw USD/ZAR within the range of 10.6146-10.6793. The pair closed at 10.6313, gaining 0.02% on a daily basis.At 7:13 GMT today USD/ZAR was down 0.18% for the day to trade at 10.6116. The pair broke the first key daily […]
  • Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Stock Price Rises 85%Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Stock Price Rises 85% In a significant move to shake up the ad tech landscape, Mediaocean has announced a deal to acquire converged TV advertising company Innovid for approximately $500 million ($3.15 per share). The acquisition, which is expected to close early […]