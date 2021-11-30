BP to establish large-scale green hydrogen plant in UK

BP announced on Monday plans to establish a large-scale green hydrogen production facility in northeast England, powered by wind, water and solar energy, as the company seeks to aid Britain’s move away from fossil fuels.

Nicknamed HyGreen Teesside, the project is meant to produce 60 megawatt electrical input (MWe) of “green” hydrogen, which is derived from renewable sources, by 2025 and up to 500 MWe of hydrogen ‎by 2030.

The company intends to initiate production by 2025, while the final investment decision on the ‎project is to be made in 2023.

“This is excellent news following the recent COP26 summit and I look forward to supporting industry ‎to develop new technologies as we build a cleaner transport system and work towards a net-zero ‎future,” UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was quoted as saying by Reuters. ‎

The British government is seeking to generate 5 Gigawatts in low-carbon hydrogen production by 2030 in an attempt to replace natural gas that powers nearly three million homes, transport as well as industry.