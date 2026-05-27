Nvidia Unveils $150B Taiwan Expansion Investment Plan

Key Moments

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the company intends to spend about $150 billion per year in Taiwan, up from $10-$15 billion annually four to five years ago.

The planned Taiwan headquarters is scheduled to break ground this year and is targeted to be operational in 2030, with around 4,000 employees.

Huang described Taiwan as the “epicentre” of the AI revolution and said he expects Nvidia, already valued at $5 trillion, to be worth even more in three to five years.

Strategic Commitment to Taiwan

TAIPEI, May 27 (Reuters) – Nvidia’s chief executive Jensen Huang announced that the company plans to allocate roughly $150 billion each year to operations in Taiwan, calling the island the “epicentre” of the artificial intelligence transformation and stating that he expects it to remain a key global technology manufacturing base for an extended period.

“Four years ago, five years ago, Nvidia was spending about 10, 15 billion dollars a year in Taiwan. Now we’re spending 100, going to 150 billion dollars in Taiwan each year,” Huang said during a launch celebration in Taipei for the $5 trillion chipmaker’s planned Taiwan headquarters.

Huang said construction on the new headquarters complex will begin this year, with a goal of starting operations in 2030. He did not specify over how many years Nvidia expects to maintain the $150 billion annual investment level.

New Headquarters to Deepen Key Manufacturing Ties

The Taiwan hub is designed to position Nvidia closer to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), described as the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer. TSMC produces many of the advanced chips that are central to the accelerating AI trend and is identified as a major supplier to the U.S. technology leader.

According to Huang, the site will also reinforce Nvidia’s collaborations with other major partners including Foxconn, Wistron and Quanta Computer. These firms are said to be instrumental in building AI servers and broader AI infrastructure.

On stage before an audience that included his family, about 1,000 Nvidia employees, and Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an, Huang declared, “Taiwan is booming.” He added that Nvidia plans to employ 4,000 people at the new facility.

Huang emphasized Taiwan’s role in Nvidia’s ecosystem, saying, “Taiwan is the epicentre of the AI revolution. This is where the chips come, packaging comes, this is where the systems are made, this is where AI supercomputers were created. The number of partners we work with here in Taiwan, incredible.”

Personal Roots and Political Context

Huang was born in Tainan, a city in southern Taiwan that is described as the island’s historic capital. The launch event was attended by his parents, as well as his wife, daughter and son. He moved to the United States when he was 9 years old and is portrayed as having near rockstar-like popularity in Taiwan, where his activities attract intense public attention.

Earlier this month, Huang was part of a delegation that accompanied U.S. President Donald Trump on a visit to Beijing for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Taiwan’s Central Role in the AI Supply Chain

The article describes Taiwan as a crucial node in the global AI supply chain supporting companies such as Nvidia and Apple, with its standing underpinned by TSMC’s presence.

Highlighting Taiwan’s importance, Advanced Micro Devices was reported last week to have committed more than $10 billion to Taiwan’s AI industry, aiming to strengthen strategic partnerships and expand its capabilities to produce and assemble advanced AI chips.

Company Announced Taiwan Investment Focus Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About $150 billion per year Headquarters, AI chips, systems, and ecosystem partnerships Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) More than $10 billion Taiwan AI sector, advanced AI chip building and assembly

Market Position and Growth Ambitions

Nvidia was described as having set a record late last year when it became the first company to attain a market capitalization of $5 trillion, reinforcing its role at the center of the global AI surge. Huang said on Wednesday that he expects the company to be valued even higher within three to five years.

Last week, Nvidia sought to reassure investors that it can sustain its rapid expansion, citing a wide base of customers and a pipeline of new products. The company said these factors would support its ambition to surpass the $1 trillion in sales it has projected for its flagship AI chips.