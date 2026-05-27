Gold Falls to Multi-Month Low on Hawkish Fed Bets

Key Moments

Gold (XAU/USD) trades near $4,430, its lowest level since March 30, despite a weaker US Dollar and softer Oil prices.

Cautious optimism around a potential US-Iran understanding pressures the US Dollar, but expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates continue to drag on Gold.

XAU/USD remains pinned near the lower Bollinger Band around $4,422, with RSI below neutral and a bearish technical tone intact.

Gold Underperforms Despite Softer Dollar and Oil

Gold (XAU/USD) is failing to draw meaningful buying interest on Wednesday, even as both the US Dollar (USD) and Oil prices edge lower. Market participants remain cautiously hopeful that the United States and Iran could ultimately reach an agreement to halt the conflict in the Middle East. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading around $4,430, marking its lowest level since March 30.

The lackluster performance of Gold comes against a backdrop of improving broader risk sentiment. While a softer Greenback and easing Oil prices would typically lend some support to the precious metal, the move has been overshadowed by expectations that interest rates will remain elevated for an extended period, undermining demand for non-yielding assets such as Gold.

US-Iran Negotiation Hopes Pressure the Dollar

Market mood improved after Iran’s State TV reported that Tehran and Washington had drafted an initial, unofficial framework for a memorandum of understanding (MOU). According to the report, the framework envisions a withdrawal of US military forces from Iran and the lifting of the naval blockade. In return, Iran would restore commercial transit through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within one month.

The same report indicated that any final agreement concluded within 60 days would be turned into a binding United Nations Security Council resolution. These headlines weighed on the Greenback, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) – which tracks the USD against a basket of six major currencies – pulling back toward the 99.00 level and giving up gains from the previous session.

US President Donald Trump is set to chair a cabinet meeting later on Wednesday, and investors are watching closely for any additional signals regarding the state of negotiations with Iran.

Higher-For-Longer Rate Expectations Dampen Gold

Even with improved sentiment around geopolitical risk, Gold is struggling to benefit as investors increasingly focus on Oil-driven inflation as the more pressing near-term concern. Elevated energy costs are reinforcing expectations that major central banks, including the Federal Reserve (Fed), may be compelled to keep monetary policy restrictive for a longer period.

At the same time, the broader US macroeconomic environment continues to show signs of resilient growth alongside persistent inflation pressures. This combination supports the view that the Fed will maintain a hawkish stance rather than quickly pivoting toward rate cuts.

Even if a peace deal between the US and Iran ultimately materializes and a key Oil transit chokepoint is reopened, the article notes that returning shipping flows to normal could take months. Such a lag could keep Crude Oil prices elevated and inflation concerns in focus, reinforcing expectations that the Fed will stay cautious before moving back toward policy easing.

Against this backdrop, markets are pricing in a scenario in which interest rates remain high, which tends to be unfavorable for non-yielding assets like Gold. As a result, XAU/USD may continue to exhibit a downside bias in the near term.

Data and Fed Speakers in Focus

Traders are now turning their attention to the upcoming US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data scheduled for Thursday, along with a series of speeches by Federal Reserve officials throughout the week. These events are expected to provide additional clarity on the Fed’s monetary policy outlook and could influence the next directional move in Gold.

Technical Picture: Bears Maintain the Upper Hand

From a technical standpoint, XAU/USD is trading just above the lower Bollinger Band on the daily chart, which is positioned near $4,422. The price remains capped beneath the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) around $4,594, underscoring a fragile and bearish tone.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands near 37, signaling weak but not extreme downside momentum. The Average Directional Index (ADX) hovers around 22, pointing to a trend that is developing but not yet strongly established.

Technical Indicator / Level Current / Approximate Value Implication Spot price (XAU/USD) $4,430 (around) Lowest since March 30, bearish bias Lower Bollinger Band (daily) $4,422 (near) Immediate support area 20-period SMA (daily) $4,594 (around) Initial resistance; bears in control below Upper Bollinger Band (daily) $4,767 (around) Next resistance above the 20-period SMA RSI (daily) Near 37 Weak downside momentum, not oversold ADX (daily) Near 22 Trend developing, not yet robust Support 1 $4,422 (near lower band) First line of defense for bulls Support 2 $4,350 (horizontal floor) Deeper downside level to watch Support 3 $4,100 (deeper level) Break below would likely reinforce bearish bias

On the upside, initial resistance is located at the 20-period SMA near $4,594, followed by the upper Bollinger Band around $4,767. On the downside, immediate support aligns with the lower Bollinger Band near $4,422. Below that, a horizontal base at $4,350 and a deeper support zone near $4,100 are in focus. A decisive move under $4,100 would likely solidify the prevailing bearish narrative for XAU/USD.