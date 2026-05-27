Canadian Dollar Steady Ahead of US-Iran Talks, GDP Data

Key Moments

The Canadian Dollar trades around 1.3810 against the US Dollar during Wednesday’s Asian session, showing limited overall movement.

Traders monitor ongoing US-Iran negotiations related to ending the Middle East conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Markets look ahead to Canadian monthly and Q1 annualized GDP figures due Friday, with consensus pointing to 0.1% monthly growth and 1.5% annualized expansion.

CAD Trades Sideways in Asian Session

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is largely unchanged against its major counterparts, apart from the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), fluctuating around 1.3810 against the US Dollar (USD) in Asian trading on Wednesday. The currency shows a lack of clear direction as market participants wait for new catalysts on both the geopolitical and domestic economic fronts.

Canadian Dollar Performance Against Majors

The following table presents the percentage change of the Canadian Dollar against key global currencies. On the day, the CAD shows its strongest relative performance versus the Australian Dollar (AUD).

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.07% -0.07% -0.05% -0.01% 0.09% -0.61% -0.06% EUR 0.07% 0.00% 0.00% 0.05% 0.13% -0.54% -0.01% GBP 0.07% -0.01% -0.02% 0.05% 0.14% -0.54% 0.00% JPY 0.05% 0.00% 0.02% 0.05% 0.13% -0.55% 0.00% CAD 0.01% -0.05% -0.05% -0.05% 0.08% -0.57% -0.05% AUD -0.09% -0.13% -0.14% -0.13% -0.08% -0.66% -0.10% NZD 0.61% 0.54% 0.54% 0.55% 0.57% 0.66% 0.53% CHF 0.06% 0.00% -0.00% -0.01% 0.05% 0.10% -0.53%

The heat map above illustrates how major currencies move relative to one another. The currency in the left-hand column serves as the base, while the currency along the top acts as the quote. For instance, selecting the Canadian Dollar as the base on the left and following the row to the US Dollar column shows the percentage change for CAD (base)/USD (quote).

US-Iran Negotiations Keep Risk Sentiment in Check

The Canadian Dollar reflects broader market hesitation as traders track developments around talks between the United States and Iran aimed at securing a lasting end to the conflict in the Middle East and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Discussions between Washington and Tehran are reportedly ongoing despite Iranian accusations that the United States has carried out attacks. According to the report, the US Central Command described the actions as “defensive” and said they were designed “to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces”, BBC reported.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Fars agency reported that an Iranian official said the issue of unfreezing Iran’s funds is the final major obstacle with the United States and that it is being addressed through mediation by Qatar. The report noted that there was no official confirmation, but the comments have lifted expectations that a deal between the two sides may be within reach.

Focus Shifts to Upcoming Canadian GDP Data

On the domestic front, market participants are looking ahead to the release of Canada’s monthly and first-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures on Friday. Consensus forecasts point to modest Month-on-Month GDP growth of 0.1%, compared with the previous 0.2% reading.

On an annualized basis, the Canadian economy is projected to have expanded by 1.5% in the first quarter, following a contraction of -0.6% in the prior period.

Understanding Canada’s Annualized GDP Indicator

Gross Domestic Product (GDP), published by Statistics Canada on both a monthly and quarterly schedule, measures the total value of goods and services produced within Canada over a specified period. It is widely regarded as the primary gauge of overall economic activity in the country.

The annualized GDP figure is adjusted to show how output would change over an entire year if the quarterly growth rate persisted for four consecutive quarters. In general, stronger-than-expected readings are considered supportive for the Canadian Dollar, while weaker outcomes tend to be negative for the currency.