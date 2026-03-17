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Home » Stock Market News » Boeing Targets Stable Margins for Commercial Aircraft

Boeing Targets Stable Margins for Commercial Aircraft

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
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Key Moments

  • Boeing’s CFO indicated the commercial airplanes division is expected to see flat or potentially positive margins this year.
  • The commercial airplanes segment recorded a loss of $632 million in 2025.
  • The unit also reported a larger loss of $2.1 billion in 2024.

Outlook from Boeing’s Finance Chief

SEATTLE, March 17 (Reuters) – Boeing is anticipating that margins in its commercial airplanes division will remain flat or could turn positive this year, according to Boeing Chief Financial Officer Jay Malave. He shared the outlook on Tuesday during the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference.

Recent Financial Performance of Commercial Airplanes

The commercial airplanes business has been operating at a loss in recent years. The division reported a loss of $632 million in 2025, following a significantly larger loss of $2.1 billion in 2024.

YearCommercial Airplanes Division Result
2025Loss of $632 million
2024Loss of $2.1 billion
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