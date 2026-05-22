Pound Holds Firm as UK Borrowing, Retail Sales Weaken

Key Moments

GBP traded higher against most major currencies and hovered near 1.3420 versus the US Dollar during Friday’s European session.

UK Public Sector Net Borrowing jumped to GBP 24.343 billion, above the GBP 20 billion forecast and far higher than March’s revised GBP 11.483 billion.

UK Retail Sales fell 1.3% in April, missing expectations for a smaller 0.6% decline.

Sterling Holds Firm Despite Fiscal Concerns

The British Pound (GBP) gained ground against most major peers on Friday. However, concerns about the UK’s public finances continued to grow. During the European session, GBP/USD traded near 1.3420 and stayed slightly lower against the US Dollar.

Pound Performance Across FX Markets

The British Pound outperformed several major currencies during the session. In particular, GBP posted its strongest gains against the New Zealand Dollar.

Traders also watched intraday percentage moves to measure relative strength across the currency market. In the heat map framework, the base currency appears on the left, while the quote currency sits across the top row.

UK Borrowing Surges Above Forecasts

Earlier in the day, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a sharp rise in UK Public Sector Net Borrowing. Borrowing climbed to GBP 24.343 billion. This figure beat the GBP 20 billion forecast and more than doubled March’s revised GBP 11.483 billion reading.

Economic Indicator Period / Detail Value Public Sector Net Borrowing Actual £24.343B Public Sector Net Borrowing Consensus £20B Public Sector Net Borrowing Previous (initial) £12.605B Public Sector Net Borrowing Previous (revised for March) £11.483B

“Borrowing this month was substantially higher than in April last year,” ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner said. He added that higher spending on benefits and other costs outweighed stronger tax receipts.

Higher Debt Keeps Pressure on Gilt Yields

Rising debt levels continue to push UK borrowing costs higher. Political uncertainty has also added pressure after the Labour Party suffered setbacks in local elections.

At the same time, higher energy costs increased concerns about government spending obligations. Earlier this week, the UK 10-year gilt yield climbed to 5.2%, its highest level since the subprime crisis period. However, yields later eased back toward 4.91% on Friday.

Weak Retail Sales Hurt Consumer Outlook

In addition, weaker consumer spending weighed on sentiment. The ONS reported that UK Retail Sales fell 1.3% month-on-month in April. Economists had expected a smaller 0.6% decline.

The softer reading pointed to weaker household demand and raised fresh concerns about economic momentum.

Markets Watch US-Iran Developments

Investors now focus on developments surrounding the US-Iran peace proposal. Iran said it completed the final draft of the agreement with the United States.

However, Tehran still insists on keeping its uranium stockpiles and securing recognition of its authority over the Strait of Hormuz. As a result, markets remain cautious.

About Public Sector Net Borrowing

The UK Public Sector Net Borrowing indicator measures how much new debt the government adds to public accounts. The Office for National Statistics releases the data every month.

A lower borrowing figure or a surplus usually supports the British Pound. In contrast, rising deficits often weigh on the currency because they signal worsening public finances.

Release Details Information Indicator Public Sector Net Borrowing Last release Fri May 22, 2026 06:00 Frequency Monthly Actual £24.343B Consensus £20B Previous £12.605B Source Office for National Statistics

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