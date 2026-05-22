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Home » Stock Market News » Citi Targets Asia as Core Engine for Global Wealth Expansion

Citi Targets Asia as Core Engine for Global Wealth Expansion

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
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Key Moments

  • Citigroup plans to allocate a substantial share of its global wealth hiring to Asia as its private bank in the region delivers the fastest growth and highest productivity.
  • The bank intends to recruit about 100 private bankers worldwide, plus roughly 400 specialists, with a significant proportion of those roles based in Asia.
  • Citi’s Asia wealth franchise generated about $3 billion in revenue in 2025, accounting for around 35% of its global wealth revenue, and is central to its long-term return targets.

Strategic Focus on Asia Within Global Wealth Revamp

HONG KONG, May 22 (Reuters) – Citigroup is directing a major slice of its global wealth management hiring toward Asia, where its private banking franchise is expanding more rapidly and delivering higher productivity than in other geographies, according to the bank’s global wealth head Andy Sieg.

Sieg said the U.S. bank’s recently announced hiring program in wealth management would be “anchored” in Asia alongside other core regions. Sieg, who previously led Merrill Lynch’s wealth business, was appointed by Citi CEO Jane Fraser in 2023 to spearhead a transformation of the firm’s wealth operations.

Hiring Plans and Productivity Dynamics

At Citigroup’s investor day earlier this month, Sieg outlined plans to bring on approximately 100 private bankers globally, supported by around 400 additional specialists, as part of a broader push to enhance returns in the wealth division.

“In the private bank, our business in Asia is the fastest growing part of our private bank,” Sieg said in an interview in Hong Kong. “It’s the most productive area of the private bank.”

While Sieg did not provide a detailed regional breakdown, he emphasized that “a significant percentage of the hiring will be here in Asia, you know, commensurate with the fact that this is a large percentage of our global business.”

Financial Targets and Asia’s Contribution

Citi has outlined a return on tangible common equity target for its wealth unit of 15% to 20% in 2027 and 2028, and above 20% over the medium term. The wealth business reported net income growth of nearly 50% to $1.5 billion in 2025 compared with the previous year.

Sieg described Asia as a critical component of that plan.

The bank’s Asia wealth platform, which covers Japan, Asia North and Australia, and Asia South, generated approximately $3 billion in revenue in 2025, representing about 35% of Citigroup’s global wealth revenue, according to the bank’s latest official filings.

MetricFigurePeriod / Context
Planned global private banker hiresAbout 100Wealth business expansion
Planned additional specialist hiresRoughly 400Wealth business expansion
Wealth unit net income$1.5 billion2025, nearly 50% higher year-on-year
Asia wealth revenueAbout $3 billion2025
Asia share of global wealth revenueAbout 35%2025
Wealth unit ROTE target15% – 20%2027 and 2028
Wealth unit medium-term ROTE targetAbove 20%Medium term

Managing Wealth Through Volatility

Sieg highlighted Indonesia as an illustration of how Citigroup can assist affluent clients in navigating market and policy turbulence.

“It’s also complex right now,” he said. “Markets have been volatile, political and policy changes being announced every few days.”

Portfolio Simplification and Asia Footprint

Citi has kept its wealth, cards and retail banking businesses in Hong Kong and Singapore, even as it has moved in recent years to exit consumer banking in 14 markets across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Mexico. Those exits form part of Fraser’s strategy to streamline the group and direct capital toward higher-return activities.

The bank is focusing on extracting more value from existing relationships, having folded its U.S. retail banking operations into the wealth unit in the first quarter.

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